Nollywood filmmaker Gbenga Adewusi, known as Bayowa, broke his silence with a heartbreaking tribute to late gospel singer Toluwanisings

Toluwanisings was laid to rest on Monday, November 9, 2026, at his residence in Ibadan, weeks after his sudden passing in October

Bayowa's post arrived as a paternity dispute surrounding the late comedian Gbenga Adeboye's children resurfaced more than two decades after his death

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Gbenga Adewusi, popularly known as Bayowa, has shared a heartfelt tribute to late gospel singer Toluwanisings, after the singer's burial in Ibadan.

Adewusi shared an old video of Toluwanisings with a caption on the post that read:

Gbenga Adewusi ‘Bayowa’ mourns late singer Toluwanisings. Credit: gbengaadeboye/bayowagbengaadewusi

Source: Instagram

"After surviving the road, you slumped at home. Life is so fragile. Rest well Minister Toluwanisings."

Bayowa's tribute to Toluwanisings

Adewusi's tribute to the gospel minister carried a particularly poignant message, noting the cruel irony that the singer had survived the dangers of the road only to pass away unexpectedly at home. The post drew attention both for its emotional weight and for what it chose to ignore.

Adeboye family drama in the background

Adewusi's tribute came at a moment when parts of the Nigerian entertainment industry were consumed by a very different story. A paternity dispute involving the late comedian Gbenga Adeboye had resurfaced more than two decades after his death, following his widow Omolara's appearance on the Kasnaty Show.

During that interview, Omolara alleged that members of her late husband's family had abandoned her after his passing and interfered with property he left behind. She specifically accused Adeboye's brother, Femi, of taking documents connected to a house the comedian built, with Femi allegedly claiming he later handed them over to the family head.

Gbenga Adewusi ‘Bayowa’ breaks silence amid Gbenga Adeboye's family feud. Credit: gbengaaadeboye

Source: Instagram

The fallout was swift. Adeboye's sister publicly called for DNA tests on the three children of Omolara, reigniting a painful family dispute that many believed had long been buried alongside the comedian.

Against that charged backdrop, Bayowa's decision to focus entirely on mourning Toluwanisings and honouring his memory stood out as a deliberate act of reflection, one that reminded followers of the fragility of life regardless of the noise around them.

Bayowa's social media post mourning Toluwanisings is below:

Lara Adeboye speaks about Gbenga Adewusi

Legit.ng also reported that Lara Adeboye spoke about her relationship with Gbenga Adewusi amid allegations of a romantic affair between them.

Lara addressed the speculation during a recent interview with Kasnaty Sugar.

She explained that Adewusi played an important role in her life during a difficult period following her husband's death, particularly when she needed support and guidance.

Source: Legit.ng