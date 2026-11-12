Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi issued a fresh demand to the Nigerian Police over the Mohbad death investigation in a November 2026 Instagram post

Fabiyi called on police to charge suspects, including Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba, to court at least two weeks before the January 2027 presidential elections

The actor referenced a comprehensive re-investigation launched in 2025 following a presidential directive, which reportedly resulted in three arrests

Nollywood actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi has renewed pressure on the Nigerian Police to act decisively in the case surrounding the death of late singer Mohbad, setting a firm deadline tied to the upcoming 2027 general elections.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on November 12, 2026, Fabiyi called on the police to charge suspects already linked to the case to court no later than two weeks before the January 2027 presidential elections.

Nollywood actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi makes fresh demands from the Nigerian Police over the investigation into Mohbad's death. Photo: realyomifabiyi/npf/iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Yomi Fabiyi pushes for justice for Mohbad before 2027 elections

The actor did not hold back, writing directly to the Nigeria Police Force and several government handles. In his words:

"Only the TRUTH can set the people 'FREE'. It is very important the Nigerian Police @nigeriapoliceforce charge the suspects already accused of complicity in Mohbad's case to court at least two(2) weeks before the general election."

Yomi Fabiyi also referenced a re-investigation that was launched in 2025 following a directive from the Presidency, which he said came after he and others submitted a petition with new leads on the matter.

He noted that as of November 2025, three individuals had been arrested in connection with the case, including Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba nee Adebanjo.

Yomi Fabiyi pushes for accountability in Mohbad's death case as he sets a timeline for police action against suspects. Photo: iammohbad

Source: Instagram

What the investigation covers

According to Yomi Fabiyi, the investigation report is extensive and covers a wide range of material, including videos, audio recordings, paper documents and court records.

He said the probe traces back to a court case the late singer filed against Orchard Enterprise NY, which he described as indirectly targeting Marlians Records and Music, Mohbad's label.

The actor claimed the report also examines alleged threats to Mohbad's life, family compromise, police corruption, the roles of social media influencers and criminal blogs, as well as the involvement of state government officials.

Mohbad, born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, died in September 2023.

His passing triggered widespread public outrage and demands for accountability, with Yomi Fabiyi positioning himself early on as one of the most vocal advocates for a credible investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Check out Yomi Fabiyi's Instagram post about Mohbad's case below:

Yomi Fabiyi accuses VeryDarkMan over Mohbad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi accused social media activist VeryDarkMan of using the controversy surrounding Mohbad’s death to shield music executive Naira Marley from scrutiny.

In a video shared on Instagram on November 11, 2026, Fabiyi claimed that he knew far more about the case than the activist and questioned his understanding of the investigation.

He also reminded VeryDarkMan that his popularity grew from his calls for justice for Mohbad and warned that public support could quickly turn against him.

Source: Legit.ng