Actor and comedian Anthony Clark has died at the age of 62, with reports linking his death to complications from pneumonia

His former co-star Mike O’Malley has paid tribute to him, recalling their friendship and the laughter they shared over the years

Fans of the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear have also mourned Clark, remembering the joy he brought to viewers through his comedy

American actor and comedian Anthony Clark, best known for his role in the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, has died at the age of 62.

The actor reportedly passed away on Tuesday, November 10, following complications relating to pneumonia, according to Deadline, reports Yahoo News.

Actor Anthony Clark died on Tuesday, November10. Photos: ABC News.

Source: Instagram

His death has left fans and colleagues remembering the laughter he brought to television and the comedy scene, particularly through his memorable performance in the sitcom.

But one tribute has offered a touching glimpse into the kind of person Clark was away from the screen.

Mike O’Malley remembers his late co-star

Clark’s former Yes, Dear co-star Mike O’Malley took to X on Wednesday, November 11, to announce his death and pay tribute to the comedian.

O’Malley described him as a hilarious person, recalling how Clark had already built a strong reputation in Boston when they first met in the mid-1990s.

According to him, Clark regularly sold out comedy shows, and he and his wife, Lisa, had their first experience of his performance at The Comedy Connection, ABC News.

O’Malley said they laughed throughout the show, describing Clark as a unique comedian who could laugh alongside his audience at the absurdity of his stories and observations.

He added that he was a fan of Clark before they eventually became friends.

The tribute became even more emotional when O’Malley disclosed that he had spoken with Clark on the phone just three weeks before his death.

He recalled that their conversation once again left them laughing loudly.

O’Malley also shared photographs from Yes, Dear, which ran for 122 episodes before ending 20 years ago.

Following the announcement, fans took to the comments section to express their sadness and celebrate Clark’s contribution to comedy.

One person wrote:

“RIP Anthony. You made us all laugh so hard.”

Another commenter described him as a genuinely funny comedian who brought joy to many people.

Other fans remembered Yes, Dear fondly, with one saying the sitcom helped them through difficult times.

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Source: Legit.ng