Femi Adebayo publicly endorsed a remake of the 2008 Yoruba hit Taiwo Taiwo alongside Funke Akindele on social media

The exchange began after a fan pitched the idea to Akindele, who said it 'won't be a bad idea', reigniting fans' excitement

The duo's renewed online interaction comes days after they were spotted together at a colleague's son's birthday party

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has thrown his weight behind a potential remake of the beloved 2008 Yoruba film Taiwo Taiwo, and fans are already buzzing with excitement.

The conversation started when a fan reached out to actress Funke Akindele on X, urging her to consider bringing the classic back to life. Akindele responded warmly, saying a remake "won't be a bad idea." That was all Adebayo needed to hear. He quote-reposted her reply with an enthusiastic "Letssss Goooooo....." signalling he was very much on board.

Femi Adebayo shows interest in the remake of Taiwo Taiwo with Funke Akindele. Credit: femiadebayosalami/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Taiwo Taiwo: What made the original special

In the original movie, Adebayo and Akindele played T-Boy and T-Girl, a married couple who secretly ran a robbery syndicate. The roles gave both actors one of their most memorable on-screen pairings, and for many fans, the movie remains a defining moment in Yoruba cinema.

The two stars have already been in the spotlight together recently, having been present at the birthday party of colleague Wumi Toriola's son, which generated considerable chatter online about the pair.

Femi Adebayo’s support for a Taiwo Taiwo remake comes after the stars were seen together. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Read Femi Adebayo's response of remake ot Taiwo Taiwo below:

Reactions to Femi Adebayo's post

The internet wasted no time weighing in. Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans on Twitter below:

@eyramsh wrote:

"You're feeding our delulu errr 😂 we love it😍"

@xycopat_15 shared:

"na this movie first make me like both of unna I watch the film kpa Atleast 11 times omoooo he don tey way unna Dey grind ooo That unna pikin way Dey always thief for sch teacher Dey always call unna come sch"

@Adukead65584766 commented:

"We are ready"

@Funm_e_Martins said:

"Omoo I'm sat😁😊😁😁😁"

@LincolnGTech wrote:

"Ikan bi olè bi ogùn Sha ma dunmoyinu 😒😒, Drop us the one in December before you and power bike robbery girlfriend do another one. One after the other pls 😁 Aunty funke own too Dey there to eat, Kilode"

@Oghenekevw95782 reacted:

"FA FA 😩❤️"

@bags_beyond1 added:

"Lobatan 😭😂😂😭😭😭😭"

Funke Akindele jokes about using young talents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele sparked reactions after joking about using and dumping young talents in a video she shared on September 28, 2026.

The Nollywood actress made the playful remark when Instagram influencer Tobe paid her a surprise visit to her Lagos home, telling him she wanted to feature him in a film before joking that she would dump him, while both laughed at the exchange.

Source: Legit.ng