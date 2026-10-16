The NCC has opened its case against Netnaija over alleged online copyright infringement involving 1,458 copies of music and audiovisual works

The commission said investigations began after complaints from copyright owners, with the alleged offences occurring between 2023 and July 2025

The Federal High Court in Abuja adjourned the case until November 23, 2026, for continuation of the trial

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has commenced its prosecution of Netnaija Media Enterprises and its representative, Emmanuel Analike, over alleged online copyright infringement involving music and audiovisual content owned by Nigerian and foreign rights holders.

The case came up at the Federal High Court in Abuja on October 12, 2026, where the commission presented its first witness, an investigating officer, to testify in support of the allegations.

Copyright Infringement: Netnaija Under NCC Prosecution Over Alleged Piracy of 1,458 Music, Videos

Source: UGC

Court fixes date for continuation of trial

The proceedings followed arguments over a preliminary objection filed by the defendants’ counsel on October 9, 2026.

However, the court ruled that the objection was not yet ripe for hearing and directed the NCC to proceed with its case. The trial was subsequently adjourned until November 23, 2026, for continuation.

The prosecution was initiated through a four-count charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/422/25 and filed by Gladys Isaac-Ojo under the Copyright Act 2022.

The charges include the alleged production and possession of 1,458 infringing copies of music and audiovisual works, the unauthorised communication of the content to the public online, and the possession of equipment allegedly intended for producing infringing copies.

According to the commission, the alleged offences occurred between 2023 and July 2025. The charges are brought under Section 44(1)(a) of the Copyright Act 2022.

NCC explains why Netnaija came under investigation

In a statement, the commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Ijeoma Egbunike, said investigations began after the agency received repeated complaints from local and international copyright owners concerning the Netnaija website.

She explained that the complaints prompted an investigation that eventually led to Analike’s arrest.

The commission described the case as one of its significant ongoing enforcement actions, stressing that it was part of efforts to curb online piracy and protect the rights of copyright owners.

The NCC also reaffirmed its commitment to addressing alleged copyright offences through established legal procedures.

The commission’s Head of Legal Department, Gladys Isaac-Ojo, is leading the prosecution, alongside its Chief Copyright Officer, Legal, Joy Ogbonna.

The case will resume on November 23, 2026, when proceedings are expected to continue.

The allegations against Netnaija Media Enterprises and Analike remain subject to determination by the court.

NCC to block unregistered phones

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the NCC plans to block phones that do not meet its type-approval requirements under a new device management system.

Users of iPhones, Infinix, Tecno, Oukitel, and Google Pixel devices have received alerts warning of possible disconnection.

The NCC says it will introduce a registration process for people who bought phones abroad or through private transactions.

Source: Legit.ng