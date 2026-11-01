Thieves broke into Real Madrid defender Eder Militao's home while he was on the bench during Sunday's El Clasico match against Barcelona

The burglary targeted Militao's bedroom, with the stolen items including luxury watches, designer handbags, and expensive jewellery

Militao's family were inside the house at the time but did not notice the intruders, who entered through a third-floor bathroom window

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao had his home broken into during his side's 2-1 win over Barcelona, with thieves making off with jewellery, watches, and other valuables estimated to be worth over €350,000, roughly ₦527,380,000.

The intruders reportedly gained access to the property by climbing through a third-floor bathroom window before heading straight to the player's bedroom.

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao's house was burgled during ​his side's 2-1 victory over Barcelona ‌on Sunday, October 25. Photo by Maria Jimenez

Source: Getty Images

MARCA reported that the stolen items included a Rolex watch worth €53,000, a Richard Mille timepiece valued at around €170,000, three Chanel handbags priced at approximately €15,000, and Cartier rings and bracelets totalling about €25,000.

Additional jewellery, bracelets, and suitcases brought the estimated total to over €350,000.

Militao's family were at home on the ground floor watching the Clasico when the break-in happened and did not notice anything unusual.

The Brazilian himself was sitting on the bench at the stadium during the match.

How the robbery was discovered

It was police officers who alerted the household to the crime, arriving alongside the residential development's private security team, per Reuters.

Upon inspecting the player's room, officers found his belongings scattered throughout, a clear sign that the space had been thoroughly searched.

Militao has reportedly now hired a specialist to retrieve the stolen items, as they hold a sentimental value to him.

The incident has since drawn fresh attention to the vulnerability of high-profile footballers in Spain, even those living in secured residential estates.

A pattern of robberies targeting footballers in Spain

This burglary is not an isolated incident.

Spain has seen a string of similar crimes targeting professional footballers in recent years.

Former Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered a broken jaw in 2022 when armed robbers attacked his home.

More recently, Real Betis striker Troy Parrott and former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico were both victims of robberies during the same month as the Militao break-in.

The recurring nature of these incidents raises serious concerns about the security arrangements available to elite players, even within gated or private developments.

In Militao's case, neither the family present in the house nor the development's own security personnel detected the intrusion before the police arrived and found the bedroom in disarray.

Mbappe breaks El Clasico record

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Kylian Mbappe’s record-breaking El Clasico performance, as his two goals helped Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1.

Mbappe has scored eight goals in his first seven appearances in the famous fixture, surpassing Lionel Messi’s tally in his first seven El Clasico matches.

Source: Legit.ng