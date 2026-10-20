Sharon Adeleke-Ademefun, Davido's sister, announced her first-ever magazine feature with GLAMOUR South Africa on October 20, 2026

The entrepreneur opened up about founding Body Politix and Rona Wigs, sharing the frustrations that pushed her into fashion and beauty

Davido and his wife Chioma both jumped into the comments section to celebrate Sharon's milestone

Davido's sister Sharon Adeleke-Ademefun is making moves well beyond the family name, and her brother and sister-in-law couldn't be more proud.

On October 20, 2026, Sharon took to Instagram to announce that she had landed her first magazine feature with GLAMOUR South Africa.

Davido’s sister Sharon Adeleke makes her GLAMOUR South Africa magazine debut while building her fashion and beauty businesses. Photo: davido/lifeofrona01/thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Sharon wrote:

"Your girl is in GLAMOUR! ✨ My first magazine feature, and I'm so excited to share it with you all! I sat down with @glamour_sa to talk fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and the journey behind the businesses I've built. Thank you for sharing my story."

Davido wasted no time in the comments, dropping:

"😍😍😍 CFO IS ACTIVE"

The Afrobeats singer's wife, Chioma Adeleke, showed her support with:

"👏❤️❤️".

Sharon Adeleke on building body politix and rona wigs

The GLAMOUR South Africa feature, published on October 19, 2026, offered an in-depth look at Sharon's entrepreneurial journey as founder of fashion brand Body Politix, wig and beauty label Rona Wigs, and lifestyle platform Life of Rona.

Sharon Adeleke traced the origin of her businesses to a straightforward emotion: frustration.

A visit to MAGIC, a major international fashion trade show, proved to be a turning point when she struggled to find clothes that suited her proportions despite thousands of vendors on the floor.

"I was always imagining ways to improve the clothes I saw — lowering a sl!t, adding coverage, or creating a more comfortable, tasteful look," she told the publication.

That experience fed directly into Body Politix, a fashion brand built to serve women across a size range of 0 to 30. Her entry into the beauty industry followed a similar logic.

Spending heavily on wig vendors and still having to rework the finished product herself, she eventually became her own first customer.

"I started creating solutions for myself and quickly realised there were so many other women looking for the same thing," she explained.

Davido and Chioma react as Sharon Adeleke lands her first GLAMOUR South Africa magazine feature and highlights her business journey. Photo: davido/lifeofrona01

Source: Instagram

Sharon's vision extends across Africa and beyond

What stands out in Sharon's story is the scale of her thinking. She told GLAMOUR she wants to build a supply chain rooted entirely in Nigeria, covering garment manufacturing, fabric sourcing and even, eventually, cotton farming.

"For me, it's bigger than fashion or beauty. It's about building an ecosystem where we can create world-class products in Nigeria, create jobs and skills locally, and become less dependent on suppliers abroad," she said.

On confidence, a recurring theme throughout the feature, Sharon offered a perspective that has clearly evolved with experience:

"Confidence, for me today, means having the courage to try."

Her message to readers was equally direct: a vision alone is not enough.

"You need a strategy, a plan and a timeline. Dreams are important, but being intentional about how you execute them is what turns those dreams into reality."

Check out Sharon Adeleke-Ademefun's announcement and Davido and Chioma's comment in the Instagram post below:

Sharon Adeleke shares Davido’s luxury past

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sharon Adeleke, Davido’s sister, shared a rare glimpse into the singer’s lavish lifestyle by displaying his old passport and boarding pass, noting he has never flown economy.

She also showcased family memorabilia, including her late mother’s chequebook from 1995 and her father’s banking success.

The video was filled with playful anecdotes, as Sharon recalled Davido’s mischievous childhood and highlighted their family’s history of wealth and achievement.

Source: Legit.ng