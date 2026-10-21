Agbara Nla , the remake of Mount Zion’s 33-year-old Christian film, has reportedly grossed ₦354.5 million in Nigerian cinemas since its October 1 release

The faith-based production also recorded an opening weekend gross of $120,660 in selected cinemas in the United Kingdom and Canada

Nile Entertainment credited a campaign combining nostalgia, church endorsements and online promotions for the film’s performance

Nollywood faith-based film Agbara Nla has recorded an impressive box-office milestone, grossing ₦354.5 million in Nigeria since its release in cinemas on October 1.

The figure was announced by its distributor, Nile Entertainment, in a Tuesday statement celebrating the performance of three films in its distribution portfolio.

Agbara Nla has grossed ₦354.5m at the cinemas since it was released in October 1. Photos: @mountzion/IG.

Source: Instagram

The film is a remake of the 33-year-old Christian classic produced by Mount Zion Film Productions. Its performance highlights the commercial potential of faith-based stories that connect with established audiences while attracting younger cinema lovers.

How Agbara Nla attracted cinema audiences

According to Nile Entertainment, the film’s return to cinemas was supported by a campaign that combined nostalgia for the original production with efforts to reach a new generation of viewers.

The distributor said the promotional strategy included engagement with the Mount Zion community, endorsements from church leaders and online activations.

These activities reportedly generated more than ₦71 million in advance ticket sales in a single day, giving the production a strong promotional boost ahead of its cinema run.

Beyond Nigeria, Agbara Nla recorded an opening weekend gross of $120,660 in selected cinemas across the United Kingdom and Canada.

Nile Entertainment also announced that Agbara Nla topped the Nigerian weekend box office with ₦47.50 million.

Street Fighter followed with ₦36.43 million, while The Other Mummy earned ₦8.67 million. The three films generated a combined ₦92.61 million during the weekend.

The distributor further claimed that Agbara Nla achieved several milestones for Nollywood releases in the UK, including the biggest opening weekend for a Nollywood film in 2026 and the biggest-ever faith-based Nollywood film.

Nile Entertainment General Manager Nowe Segun-Ojo described the performance of the three titles as an encouraging milestone for the relatively young distribution company, which began operations in August 2024.

Read the Instagram post of Nile Entertainment here:

Reactions trail Agbara Nla's achievement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@exty_adefeyikemi stated:

"Just so you know we plenty we never watch ooo, we are going to watch oo"

@chi.ofuree19 noted:

"Proud moments..the ultimate power was and still is a banger 33years after"

@khrixcul stated:

"@damilolamikebamiloye please am seeing the flier of the movie going to be shown in Ghana on other pages but not yours, wanted to confirm if that is true"

Agbara Nla was first released by Mount Zion 33 years ago. Photo: @mountzion/IG.

Source: Instagram

Mike Bamiloye warns about social media usage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mike Bamiloye cautioned internet users about their conduct on various social media platforms.

The veteran actor warned that believers will stand before the judgment throne to explain how they used their accounts.

His teachings sparked diverse online reactions as some netizens noted how people use platforms to tear down religious leaders.

Source: Legit.ng