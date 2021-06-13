The singer of Oniduro Mi rather than be condemned by Nigerians after her song was criticised by famous gospel singer Tope Alabi is getting more popular

Many celebrities stood by her as they claimed the controversial song ministers to them and lifts their soul

Prophetess Mary Olubori calls for truce between warring gospel singers, Tope Alabi, Sola Allyson, and Yinka Alaseyori

Celebrities like Bukunmi Olwuasina, Lere Olayinka shared the bible verse supporting the song, Oniduro Mi, Hebrew 7 vs 22.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Well-loved gospel singer, Tope Alabi, is in the eye of the storm following her recent condemnation of fellow but fast-rising singer Adeyinka Alaseyori's viral song, Oniduro (My Guarantor).

There has been outcry but many Christians, fellow gospel singers, and even celebrities over this act of the actress-sound track-singer-turned gospel singer.

Many found her open criticism of the song Oniduro Mi as a way of discouraging Alaseyori instead of Tope calling her to order if at all she found something missing with the song, rather than an open condemnation of the composer and singer. They felt the senior singer with her level of experience should have corrected the newbie privately instead of her choice of openly criticising Alaseyori and the song.

Gospel singers, Prophetess Mary Olubori back Yinka Alaseyori on Oniduro Mi criticism. Photo: Soji Alabi/Adeyinka Alaseyori/Mary Olubori/Mercy Aigbe

Source: Instagram

Gospel singers rally around Adeyinka Alaseyori

Following Tope Alabi's open criticism of Adeyinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduro, many respected gospel singers rallied their support for the fast-rising by sharing videos of them singing and dancing to the song on their social media handles.

They also accompanied their videos with lengthy captions showing their support and praising Alaseyori's creativity on the song which came to the fore during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Sola Allyson:

On her verified Instagram handle, Sola Allyson analyse the impact the song had in her life the very first time she heard it from veteran gospel singer, Bola Aare, years back.

She noted further that the song only got wider acceptance after Alaseyori sang it and went global.

Sola said the song minister to her personally and to people who have no godfather or any backing from anyone but yet succeeded in what they are doing.

"Oníìdúró mi, Ẹ ṢÉ ooo!!!

For me and many souls which connect to this song, Oníìdúró mi, we have stories which clearly show that we would have been forgotten long ago if not for the guarantor side of The FATHER that was expressed in our lives...

I commend Yinka @adeyinkaalaseyori for making the song more accessible to souls all over the world and I wish her more help in all her doings. The song tells the story of many of us who had no backing from anyone and none to rest on or be as hiding place as to what our tomorrow would be."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Allyson later shared a video of her and her band members performing the song on stage. Watch the video below:

Laolu Gbenjo

Gospel singer, Laolu Gbenjo, on his part shared a video of his with his band members gyrating to Oniduro Mi song. He followed his video with a short but heavy caption which he accompanied with love emojis and a praying hand.

"Oniduro Mi for Life, God my guarantor"

Biyi Samuel

Gospel singer with Egba accent, Biyi Samuel, has waded into the Tope Alabi- Adeyinka Alaseyori crisis.

Biyi on his part shared a video of Alaseyori singing the controversial song and he captioned it:

"My Guarantor. My Advocate. My Saviour. My Seer. My Everything. My God!!! Happy Sunday to you FAMZ!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Other celebrities support Alaseyori

Without mincing words, Nollywood actor Joseph Jayeoba totally condemns Tope Alabi over her criticism of Oniduro Mi.

The actor in a lengthy post said he is a big fan of the Logan Ti O De singer but on this, he is standing up against her. He told her her recent action is not a character of God's anointed person.

"Ma, you need to go back in time and remember the days when you were trying to make it, and imagine if another singer you looked up to then did the exact same thing you just did, how will you feel?

Ma the holy spirit do not condemn, do not bring people down, and it certainly will not discourage.

I am big fan of you ma, however, this is not a character of Gods anointed."

Nollywood actor Kenny Odugbemi via his @kennykaybuga handle commented under Samuel Olatunji's post:

"So what she is trying to tell us is that "after receiving message from God, she will first sensor it (+/-) before delivering it"...You religious people better be careful who you listen to, cos people like this are giving you what they want you to have only. Hmmmmm wedon ma... Assistant GOD... who or what the hell do you think you are to question or sensor GODS WORD. Don't you know the meaning of KABIESI? Let me break it down for you Ma. KA BI E O SI- meaning "UNQUESTIONABLE". Go and ask Moses what make God prevent him from getting to the promised land. I will school you, God told him to touch the rock with his staff and he was angry and he struck the rock. He got the same result he was expecting but he delivered the wrong message. This is how so-called great people start falling... You people don't like competition, and you claim to be serving one God. Madan Tope, live and let live... every dog has its day. You seem to like judging people. STOPEEET."

Other celebrities like Mercy Aigbe, Bukunmi Oluwasina, Lere Olayinka, among others also joined in rallying support for Yinka Alaseyori with some of them quoting the bible verse supporting the song, Oniduro Mi, Hebrew 7 vs 22.

Call for peace

On her part, church owner, Prophetess Mary Olubori, has called for peace among Tope Alabi, Yinka Alaseyori, and Sola Allyson.

#letpeacereign , I love this music because it always gives me inspiration. God bless you my darlings. I love you both @adeyinkaalaseyori @thesolaallyson . Please let us make peace between the 3 of them, we should make friends and not enemies. because of the Kingdom of God. @tope_alabi_ is still my number one Gospel musician that I love and I will always love her. I love the 3 of you dearly ❤. Let us put the devil to shame. God bless us all. Watch out, soon the 3 of them will collaborate for an album .

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Adeyinka Alaseyori whose song was criticised by Tope Alabi at a vigil on June 12, shared a video of a rendition of the controversial song again.

The singer sang her criticized song Oniduro Mi on an Instagram live video on her verified page.

Her performance was so emotional and put many who monitored it in a similar mood. Celebrities and fans showed solidarity as she sang.

Source: Legit.ng