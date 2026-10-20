Nigerian singer Mr Eazi opened up about his financial situation abroad during a Twitch livestream with content creator Okikidft

Mr Eazi said he released his latest single, Comfort, partly to raise money for his rent in his neighbourhood overseas

The singer also disclosed that he lives among Formula One drivers, tennis players and footballers, including Paul Pogba

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi, whose real name is Oluwatosin Ajibade, has made a candid admission about the money pressures that motivated him to drop his latest music.

Speaking during a Twitch livestream hosted by content creator Okikidft, which circulated on X on October 19, 2026, the singer said he is still working to cover his rent in the country where he currently resides, and that the urge to settle that bill was part of what pushed him to release new music.

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi speaks about his rent expenses abroad and shares details about living in the same neighbourhood as football star Paul Pogba. Photo: mreazi

Source: Instagram

"I still dey find rent. I wan pay rent, na why I even drop this song. No be my Lagos rent, na for where I dey stay," he said in Pidgin English.

The song in question is Comfort, a collaboration with Ghanaian-American artist MOLIY, released in October 2026.

Produced by Nigerian hitmaker Ragee, the track fuses Mr Eazi's signature Banku Music sound with elements of Afrobeats, dancehall and R&B.

Mr Eazi's high-profile neighbourhood

Despite the rent pressure, the singer gave fans a peek at the kind of company he keeps in his current location abroad.

Mr Eazi described living in a neighbourhood populated by elite sportspeople from Formula One, tennis and football, and said he continues to be amazed by that reality.

"But where I dey stay na why all the - we give thanks to God, I no believe say I go first stay there - na where all the Formula One, tennis players stay," he said.

"All of us, we are neighbours. So I fit just dey see Pogba... e dey make me like dey... They are very private people."

Mr Eazi: Business empire beyond music

The admission caught attention partly because of how it sits alongside Mr Eazi's considerable business footprint.

He is a co-founder of PawaPay, a fintech platform that processes payments across African markets, and also runs emPawa Africa, a music company that supports emerging African artists.

His entertainment brand Choplife adds another dimension to his portfolio. He has previously spoken about having investments active in 19 African countries.

Mr Eazi also married Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, in 2025, which made his comments about chasing rent all the more striking to followers online.

Watch Mr Eazi speak on releasing a song to raise rent money in the X video below:

Fans react to Mr Eazi's revelations

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@OnyekweluIfean6 wrote:

"Imagine stepping out to get food and running into Pogba. 🤯🔥"

@Meritcorpogll6 commented:

"He don see fools now wey no sabi anything, the money wey he use marry his wife for 3 different countries can buy him a house. Make he dey play"

@RAyomide9630 said:

"So rich man still Dey pay house rent"

@Anointingxx reacted:

"Tell otedola to pay he rent nah?"

@Samuelcruz910 wrote:

"E no really easy for Mr Eazi"

@Musakay56 shared:

"He's still paying rent that means he's just doesn't want to buy a house to keep he just want to live freely with his money anywhere he like to go"

Having multiple doctors on standby ensured continuous medical monitoring and proper care for the couple, no matter which continent they visited. Photo: mreazi

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi explains why Temi Otedola has nine doctors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Eazi hired nine doctors across different countries to monitor his wife Temi Otedola's pregnancy.

The Afrobeats singer explained that their busy lifestyle and constant international travels made it hard to predict their exact location for the birth.

Having multiple doctors on standby ensured continuous medical monitoring and proper care for the couple, no matter which continent they visited.

Source: Legit.ng