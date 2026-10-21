Nigerian singer Wizkid marked his partner Jada P's birthday on October 20, 2026, with a brief social media post that left many fans unimpressed

Followers questioned why Wizkid did not write out Jada P's full name in his tribute, with some calling the gesture lazy and underwhelming

The short post sparked a wave of mixed reactions online, ranging from humour to frustration over what fans expected from the superstar

Wizkid's birthday tribute to his longtime partner and manager Jada Pollock has stirred up quite the conversation online, with fans divided over whether the superstar's gesture was charmingly private or simply too brief.

On 20 October 2026, the Afrobeats icon took to social media to mark the occasion, posting "Happy J Day ❤️🦅" alongside warm celebratory messages for Jada P, who is widely recognised as his partner, baby mama, and long-serving music manager.

Wizkid under fire as fans react to how he celebrated Jada P’s birthday. Credit: @wizkidayo, @jadap

Source: Instagram

Fans Question Wizkid's Tribute

While fans across the world joined in the birthday celebrations, not everyone was satisfied with how Wizkid chose to honour the woman in his life.

Many took to the comments to express their disappointment, arguing that the post felt impersonal for someone of his stature.

@abazwhyllzz questioned the singer directly, writing:

"Are you ashamed to write your wife's name in full?"

@it_Rutie was equally pointed, saying:

"Why not write Jada P in full? Lazy boy"

@bigdisa_ brought some humour to the discourse, joking:

"Imagine waiting all year for your birthday shoutout and getting a two-word memo. 😭😂"

Wizkid faces questions over his birthday celebration for Jada P. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Not all the reactions were critical, however. Some fans rushed to Wizkid's defence, arguing that love does not need to be performed for public consumption.

@adisaomobello offered a lengthy counter to the criticism, writing:

"See time wey rich man they wish him wife. See Weatin hin write. One mumu idiot go they expect make one boy dey lie give the whole world to show say you love am on her birthday. When it's should be how you make her feel not how you make the whole world think you feel about her. Love can be private and simple!!"

@Divineimah also sided with the singer in a lighter tone:

"Hin composure no allow am write the full name, make una no vex"

The debate ultimately split fans into two camps: those who felt a high-profile partner deserved a more elaborate public declaration, and those who believed the intimacy of a relationship outweighs any social media performance.

See Wizkid's viral X post below:

Jada P celebrates Wizkid

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid's baby mama marked her birthday and penned a lovely note to celebrate herself, her partner, Wizkid, and motherhood.

In the post, she spoke glowingly about Wizkid and said that he was a loving, supportive, caring, and the best father. She also noted that the singer makes her feel safe, lets her pursue her dreams, and has blessed her with their children.

Source: Legit.ng