Chioma reacted to her sister Jennifer Rowland serving serious looks at Zlatan Ibile's star-studded wedding party

A makeup artist shared footage of Jennifer's glam transformation, catching the attention of Davido's wife online

Chioma, who was absent from the event, had a sweet reaction to seeing her sister all dolled up

Chioma Adeleke, wife of music heavyweight Davido, could not hold back her excitement after catching a glimpse of her sister Jennifer's stunning appearance at Zlatan Ibile's wedding party on Saturday, October 24.

The moment was captured when celebrity makeup artist `seun_williams` posted a video showcasing Jennifer's glam on Sunday, October 25, 2026, tagging the subject as `@thejenniferrowland`. The post, shared on Instagram, quickly drew attention from familiar faces in the comments section.

Chioma praised sister Jennifer Rowland’s stunning glam at Zlatan Ibile’s wedding party. Credit: thechefchi/folabz

Source: Instagram

Although Chioma was not present at the event herself, she made sure her sister's beauty did not go unnoticed. Rushing to the comments, she dropped a gushing reaction that showed just how proud she was of Jennifer's look for the occasion.

Reacting, Chioma wrote:

"Ah my tomato Jos! 🥰❤️ too fine!"

The wedding party itself had already been generating buzz online. Davido was among the high-profile guests who showed up to celebrate Zlatan Ibile, and the event drew plenty of attention for its lively atmosphere and star power.

Jennifer's glam moment added yet another talking point to an already memorable occasion, with Chioma's warm reaction reminding fans of the close bond shared between the sisters.

A screenshot of Chioma's reaction to her sister's look at Zlatan Ibile's wedding is below:

Davido’s sister-in-law Jenifer slays to singer Zlatan Ibile's wedding. Credit: thechefchi

Source: Instagram

An Instagram video of Chioma's sister getting ready for Zlatan Ibile's wedding is below:

Swipe the Instagram post below to see a picture of Chioma's sister with Davido's cousin at Zlatan Ibile's wedding:

Zlatan Ibile's wedding: Davido and Small Doctor's interaction draws attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Davido and Small Doctor turned heads at Zlatan Ibile's wedding reception.

The heartfelt interaction between the two artists became one of the most talked-about moments of the celebratory evening.

The video captured the joyous energy of the night, with attendees visibly caught up in the excitement of the celebration around them.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng