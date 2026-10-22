Nigerian singer Fola has explained why he wore casual clothes during his University of Lagos (UNILAG) project defense

The singer said he had just arrived in Nigeria from Canada and drove straight from the airport to school because he wanted to defend his project in person

Fola disclosed that he showed his flight ticket to his lecturer, who allowed him to proceed with the defense after seeing the evidence of his recent arrival

Nigerian singer Folarin Odunlami, popularly known as Fola, has explained the story behind his viral picture showing him defending his project at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in casual clothes.

The singer, during a recent edition of the I Said What I Said podcast, clarified that his outfit was not a deliberate choice to disregard the school's expectations.

Fola was in the eye of the storm for wearing casual for his UNILAG project defense. Photos: @folapondis/IG.

Source: Instagram

Rather, he had just arrived in Nigeria from Canada and was determined to complete his academic responsibility without delay.

According to Fola, he went straight from the airport to the university instead of returning home to change or rest after his journey.

Fola explains why he went straight to school

Recounting the experience, Fola said he wanted to defend his project personally, despite arriving from an international trip.

“That viral picture of me defending my project in mufti was taken right after I landed from Canada. I drove straight to school from the airport because I wanted to do the defense myself,” he said.

The singer's decision meant that he attended the academic exercise in the clothes he had travelled in, rather than taking time to change before heading to campus.

Fola also explained how he handled the situation when he arrived at school.

He said he showed his lecturer his flight ticket to demonstrate that he had just landed in Nigeria from Canada.

According to the singer, the lecturer accepted the explanation and permitted him to proceed with his project defense.

“I showed my lecturer my flight ticket, and he allowed me to do the defense,” he added.

Watch the X video of Fola clarifying his casual wear controversy here:

Reactions trail Fola's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Abdulazeez56044 stated:

"All this one na damage control Why can't he come a day or week before"

@AmuwaI shared:

"You mean you cant have your suir or whatever ready by the airport, get dressed in transit and do the defense like a student. You dont already chop this one no need for damage control only to make things worse"

@iiam_Akshay commented:

"Bro went from international travel to academic survival mode without even stopping at home."

Fola says he just landed from Canada and headed straight for his project defense. Photo: @folapondis/IG.

Source: Instagram

Fola recalls first night in Lagos cell

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats singer Fola explained he was arrested and spent his first night in Lagos in a police cell after relocating to the city in 2018 to pursue his music career.

Speaking on The Beat 99.9 FM Lagos, the ‘Alone’ crooner said the experience was so difficult that he almost gave up on his dream. However, Fola adapted to life in Lagos, and his career gained momentum after Bella Shmurda’s Dagbani Republik signed him in October 2024.

Source: Legit.ng