Antar Laniyan is facing criticism after a resurfaced interview in which he said he would walk away if friends criticised President Bola Tinubu in his presence.

The actor said he would avoid such conversations even if he personally had a problem with the President.

The remarks have drawn accusations of hypocrisy from critics who question his position on political discussions and personal grievances

Veteran Nigerian actor Antar Laniyan has come under criticism following the resurfacing of an interview in which he explained how he responds to conversations criticising President Bola Tinubu.

In the interview with the African A-List podcast, the actor said he would rather leave a gathering than listen to friends condemn the President.

Antar Laniyan says he will not be in a gathering where President Bola Tinubu is being criticised. Photos: @antarlaniyan/@abat/IG.

Source: Instagram

His comments have prompted criticism from Nigerians who reportedly described his position as hypocritical, particularly because he said he would maintain it even if Tinubu personally offended him.

Antar Laniyan explains his stance on Tinubu

During the interview, Laniyan made it clear that he would not engage in discussions attacking Tinubu while spending time with friends.

He said he would choose to walk away rather than allow political disagreements to affect his relationships.

“If you are my friend and while we are together, you talk against President Bola Tinubu, I will walk away because he has not been what you’re saying to me. I don’t have to support you,” the actor stated.

He further maintained that his position would remain unchanged even if he had personal issues with the President.

“Even if he does it to me, I will not engage in the conversation, I will still walk away,” he added.

The resurfaced clip has brought renewed attention to Laniyan’s views on separating personal relationships from political discussions.

According to the supplied report, some Nigerians criticised the actor and accused him of hypocrisy over his stance.

Their criticism centres on his declaration that he would avoid conversations against Tinubu regardless of whether he personally had a grievance with the President.

Watch the X video of Antar Laniyan speaking about President Bola Tinubu here:

Reactions trail Anta Laniyan's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@V0iDEDx stated:

"This is a selfish take, you're a loyal follower, fine But not baring to stand criticism for someone in charge of a country from your fellow countrymen is blind loyalty."

@Arc_Ayodeji0281 wrote:

"Oooh no, our so called celebrity and influencers are the biggest enemy of this country, they are like politicians and fake pastors they will never speak the truth as long as they are gaining from the current situation. Naija don finish"

@chartsandmind shared:

"Self-centered humans. Just read his statement again. As far as the system benefits him, he sees no wrong in it."

Some critics call out Antar Laniyan over his stance on President Bola Tinubu. Photo: @antarlaniyan/IG.

Source: Instagram

Jide Kosoko defends President Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran actor Jide Kosoko stirred debate online after he defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during an appearance on Biola Bayo's podcast, posted on Friday, 17 October 2026.

The veteran actor pushed back against narratives that life has worsened under the current administration.

Source: Legit.ng