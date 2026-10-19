A heartwarming Yoruba cultural moment played out at the traditional wedding of Princess Latoyasilemi in Lagos on Saturday, October 17

Billionaire industrialist Oba Obafoluke Otudeko, 83, moved to fully greet the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

The Ooni intervened and lifted the elderly businessman before he could complete the gesture, drawing widespread admiration online

A moment of deep cultural grace at a high-profile Lagos wedding has captured the hearts of Nigerians after the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, stepped in to prevent an 83-year-old billionaire from standing up to greet him.

The touching exchange occurred on Saturday, October 17, during the traditional wedding ceremony of Princess Latoyasilemi, daughter of Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, one of the queens of the Ooni of Ife. The event drew a distinguished crowd in Lagos.

Ooni of Ife lifts 83-year-old billionaire Oba Otudeko as he moves to greet him. Credit: ooniadimulaife/obaotudeko

Source: Instagram

Video footage from the ceremony showed Oba Obafoluke Otudeko, founder of the Honeywell Group and one of Nigeria's most revered industrialists, dressed in white traditional attire and moving to greet the monarch. Before the elderly businessman could complete the gesture, the Ooni quickly moved towards him and helped him back up, visibly declining to accept the full show of deference.

That Otudeko, born in 1943 into a royal family in Ibadan and himself a man of immense wealth and standing, chose to observe the tradition spoke volumes about his respect for the institution. Equally, the Ooni's response was read widely as a mark of honour towards the industrialist's age and lifetime of contributions to Nigeria's business landscape.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Ooni’s presence and support for his queen’s daughter’s special day drew praise online, with many noting his role as a supportive figure even though he is not the bride’s biological father.

Netizens praise Ooni of Ife's humility at his step-daughter's wedding. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Twitter

The video of Ooni of Ife and billionaire Otudeko at an event is below:

Fans react to Ooni's humility

The video circulated quickly on Facebook, drawing warm reactions from Nigerians who praised both men.

Majeed Dahiru wrote:

"Ooni Ogunwusi represents the best of Yoruba Omoluabi culture. His Majesty is an example in humility and service for other traditional rulers to follow."

Tomi Adebiyi commented:

"That's Oba Otudeko, he humbled himself before Onirisha. Really so impressive."

AL A BI shared:

"This Ooni of Ife will live long. He is very humble with the most powerful tool Yoruba culture have so far."

Dapson Osujoye noted:

"Oba Otudeko from Odogbolu Ijebu owner of Honeywell PLC you see in Lagos and other companies."

Jawara Jawara simply wrote:

"Proudly Yoruba."

Oluwumi Ola Faneyi added:

"Respect beget Respect. Not the other way around."

Adeseye Ogungbay concluded:

"The humility of Oonirisa is second to none. Long live to my wonderful king."

Ooni marks 52nd birthday with vigil

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife turned 52 on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

To celebrate his big day, a praise night session was held at the palace. A video from the event showed the Ooni and his queens in a mood of worship.

Source: Legit.ng