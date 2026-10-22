Jurgen Klopp Discloses His First Reaction After Hearing Diogo Jota’s Death
- Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp broke his silence on learning about the death of Diogo Jota
- Jota and his brother André Silva died in a car accident in Cernadilla, Spain, in the early hours of July 3, 2025
- Klopp made the disclosure in a Liverpool FC biography released in honour of the late Portuguese forward
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Jürgen Klopp has spoken publicly for the first time about the moment he learned that Diogo Jota had died, revealing he was left completely speechless and unable to process the news.
Jota, 28, and his brother André Silva died in a car accident in Cernadilla, Spain, in the early hours of July 3, 2025.
The Portuguese winger had been travelling to catch a ferry back to England to rejoin Liverpool for pre-season training following the club's Premier League title-winning campaign.
Klopp reveals reacts to Jota's death
Klopp, who brought Jota to Anfield and worked alongside him for four years, described standing frozen when word reached him.
“I'm 58 years old. I know that people die, that this is part of life," he said. "Once you reach a certain age, we have to accept that these things happen,” he said via Liverpool Echo.
He continued: “But when I heard about Diogo's accident, I was in shock and I couldn't even speak. I didn't ask how, I didn't ask where; I just stopped what I was doing and tried to come to terms with it. To this day, I must admit, I still haven't really managed to do that.”
The former Liverpool manager shared his reaction in a biography titled “Forever in Our Hearts”, published by Liverpool FC. Proceeds from the book will fund a grassroots football event held in Jota's memory.
His death, along with that of his brother, sent shockwaves through the football world, prompting tributes from clubs, players, and supporters across Europe.
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Jota's widow shares final text exchange
Legit.ng previously reported that Diogo Jota's widow Rute Cardoso disclosed the final text message she sent to the Liverpool footballer before his death.
Unfortunately, her final text message, which was a video from their wedding, was delivered to his phone, but it was never read until he tragically passed away.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.