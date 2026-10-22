Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp broke his silence on learning about the death of Diogo Jota

Jota and his brother André Silva died in a car accident in Cernadilla, Spain, in the early hours of July 3, 2025

Klopp made the disclosure in a Liverpool FC biography released in honour of the late Portuguese forward

Jürgen Klopp has spoken publicly for the first time about the moment he learned that Diogo Jota had died, revealing he was left completely speechless and unable to process the news.

Jota, 28, and his brother André Silva died in a car accident in Cernadilla, Spain, in the early hours of July 3, 2025.

Jurgen Klopp shares his first reaction to Diogo Jota's death. Photo by Harry Langer.

Source: Getty Images

The Portuguese winger had been travelling to catch a ferry back to England to rejoin Liverpool for pre-season training following the club's Premier League title-winning campaign.

Klopp reveals reacts to Jota's death

Klopp, who brought Jota to Anfield and worked alongside him for four years, described standing frozen when word reached him.

“I'm 58 years old. I know that people die, that this is part of life," he said. "Once you reach a certain age, we have to accept that these things happen,” he said via Liverpool Echo.

He continued: “But when I heard about Diogo's accident, I was in shock and I couldn't even speak. I didn't ask how, I didn't ask where; I just stopped what I was doing and tried to come to terms with it. To this day, I must admit, I still haven't really managed to do that.”

The former Liverpool manager shared his reaction in a biography titled “Forever in Our Hearts”, published by Liverpool FC. Proceeds from the book will fund a grassroots football event held in Jota's memory.

His death, along with that of his brother, sent shockwaves through the football world, prompting tributes from clubs, players, and supporters across Europe.

Jota's widow shares final text exchange

Legit.ng previously reported that Diogo Jota's widow Rute Cardoso disclosed the final text message she sent to the Liverpool footballer before his death.

Unfortunately, her final text message, which was a video from their wedding, was delivered to his phone, but it was never read until he tragically passed away.

Source: Legit.ng