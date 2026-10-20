A throwback video of Rasaq Okoya's first wife, Kuburat, and daughter Biola warmly praising co-wife Shade Okoya resurfaced online

The old clips emerged amid a public family dispute involving billionaire Rasaq Okoya's 66-year-old stepson Fatai, who accused Shade of blocking his access to his father

Kuburat described Shade as 'a very, very good girl' and like a sister, while Biola credited her for caring for their father

An old birthday tribute video featuring Billionaire Rasaq Okoya's first wife, Kuburat Olayinka Okoya, and his daughter Biola Okoya has resurfaced on social media, drawing fresh attention amid an ongoing family controversy surrounding his younger wife, Shade Okoya.

The footage, filmed at what appears to be a private celebration at the Okoya residence in Lagos, was originally produced to mark Shade's 46th birthday.

Rasaq Okoya’s family in the spotlight as old video of his first wife and daughter emerges. Credit: @shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

In it, Kuburat, widely regarded as the matriarch of the Okoya family, spoke glowingly about her co-wife, describing their bond in warm, affectionate terms.

"My name is Kuburatu Olayonka Okoya. I'm the senior wife for Shadi. I'm so happy that she's celebrating her birthday. She's just like a sister to me. We married the same man, but she's a very, very good girl. I wish her plenty of years, maybe 30 years more to her age now," Kuburat said in the clip.

Biola Okoya's tribute to her stepmother

In a separate segment from the same event, Biola Okoya also stepped forward to express her admiration for Shade.

"My name is Biola Okoya. She's my stepmother. And I love her dearly. She's taking care of my daddy. And she does not short of taking care of him. So because of that, we have double celebration — a celebration of her birthday and the anniversary. I wish them both all the best," Biola said.

Why the clip is trending now

The videos have resurfaced at a particularly sensitive time for the Okoya family.

The billionaire industrialist's 66-year-old stepson, Fatai Okoya, recently made a public appeal to his father, Chief Razaq Akanni Okoya, asking for forgiveness and seeking to rebuild their relationship after nearly four decades of estrangement.

Shade’s alleged character draws attention as old video of Rasaq Okoya’s first wife resurfaces. Credit: @shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

Fatai pointedly accused Shade, the 49-year-old Managing Director of the Eleganza Group, of being responsible for blocking his access to his father.

His public statements prompted Shade herself to break her silence on the matter, sparking widespread conversations across Nigerian social media.

The resurfaced clips have added a new dimension to the debate, with many online users contrasting the effusive praise from Kuburat and Biola three years ago with the more recent allegations levelled by Fatai.

Watch the throwback birthday tribute that has sparked the renewed conversation:

Billionaire Okoya speaks about his children

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that billionaire Rasaq Okoya explained his plans to hand over his business empire to his younger children from his last wife.

The billionaire businessman wants his younger children to learn the business early, so they do not repeat the mistakes made by some of their older siblings.

He stated that his children must acquire practical experience and discipline to ensure they secure the future of Eleganza Industrial City Limited.

Source: Legit.ng