Nigerian TikToker Mrs GCFR, real name Purity Omonye Otaifoh Okoduwa, shared a cheerful dancing video on July 31, 2026

Her family officially confirmed her passing one month after her death in a statement posted to her Instagram account

The family dismissed multiple rumours about the cause of her death, urging the public to respect their privacy

A cheerful dancing video posted by Nigerian TikToker Purity Omonye Otaifoh Okoduwa, widely known as Mrs GCFR, has resurfaced online and moved many to tears after her family confirmed she had passed away.

The video, shared on 31 July 2026, showed the influencer dancing energetically at a church gathering as live music played around her.

TikToker Mrs GCFR’s last celebratory post before sudden death leaves many emotional. Credit: Mrs GCFR

Source: Instagram

She appeared radiant and full of life, moving enthusiastically to the music. A text overlay on the video read:

"Thank God for July! As for August, we are manifesting unending testimonies, favour and celebration!" The upbeat message expressed gratitude for July while anticipating blessings in the month ahead.

The clip has since drawn renewed attention as fans grapple with the reality of her passing, seeing it now as an unintentional farewell captured in a moment of pure celebration.

Family Confirms Mrs GCFR's Death

On Sunday, 19 October 2026, the family of Purity Omonye released an official statement through her Instagram account, confirming that she had died approximately one month prior.

The announcement deeply affected followers who had grown fond of her content and the personality she brought to her platform.

In their statement, the family described her as a cherished wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.

They also expressed gratitude to her online community for the warmth and support they had extended to her throughout her career as a content creator.

Family Rejects Rumours About Her Passing

The statement went further to address a wave of speculation that had been circulating across social media platforms about how she died.

The family firmly denied claims that she passed away during childbirth, suffered a cardiac arrest, or experienced complications following delivery.

TikToker Mrs GCFR’s last celebration sparks emotional tributes after family confirms her death. Credit: Mrs GCFR

Source: Instagram

They equally rejected suggestions linking her death to an underlying medical condition, stress, or pregnancy-related issues.

Any accounts attributed to alleged relatives were also dismissed as unreliable.

The family stated clearly that they were not in a position to publicly disclose the actual cause of death at that time, and they appealed to the public to stop speculating and to treat the matter with sensitivity.

As the July 31 video continues to circulate, it has become a bittersweet reminder of the woman her followers knew online. Her family's final request remains simple: give them the space to grieve privately.

See her last social media post below:

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer, and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng