Salawa Abeni has recounted how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came to her aid when she was battling serious health challenges and financial difficulties

The singer said she could barely walk without a walking stick after losing her child, leaving her emotionally devastated and struggling to cope

Abeni recalled how Tinubu reportedly contacted former Lagos governor Babatunde Fashola to arrange a flight to Dubai for her medical treatment

Veteran Nigerian singer Salawa Abeni has recounted how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came to her rescue during one of the darkest periods of her life, when illness, grief and financial difficulties left her struggling to cope.

The Queen of Waka music shared the emotional experience during her recently concluded 50 years on stage celebration, where she expressed gratitude for the assistance she said Tinubu provided before becoming president.

Salawa Abeni Opens Up About How Tinubu Saved Her Life: “I Could Barely Walk”

Source: Instagram

According to Abeni, the difficult period followed the painful loss of her child, an experience that left her emotionally devastated and affected her health and finances.

Her condition reportedly worsened to the point where she could barely walk without the support of a walking stick.

Salawa Abeni recounts desperate visit to Tinubu

With her health deteriorating and little help available, Abeni said she decided to seek assistance from Tinubu, who was then a prominent political figure in Lagos State.

She recalled visiting his residence at 26 Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, where she was asked to sit while waiting for him.

When Tinubu eventually appeared, the singer said he initially struggled to recognise her because of the significant changes in her appearance caused by her condition.

It was a difficult moment for the veteran entertainer, who had gone to seek help at a time when she felt she had nowhere else to turn.

The singer said that after seeing her condition, Tinubu immediately contacted Babatunde Raji Fashola, who was then the governor of Lagos State.

According to her account, Tinubu asked Fashola to arrange a flight for her to Dubai the following week so she could receive medical attention.

Watch the Facebook video of Salawa Abeni narrating her ordeal here:

Salawa Abeni says President Bola Tinubu made arrangements for her to travel abroad for treatment. Photos: @salawaabeni/IG.

Source: Instagram

Salawa Abeni's rise from housemaid to Waka queen

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported on Salawa Abeni's impressive rise to fame

She was born into a polygamous home in Igbogun, a mangrove village bordering Ogun and Lagos states.

Salawa's childhood was rough, and when things took a terrible turn, she was sent off as a housemaid in a neighbouring town. She had a melodious voice that the people she worked for noticed, and it was perfect for Waka music, an indigenous traditional Yoruba music sung mainly by women.

Source: Legit.ng