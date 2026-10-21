Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu flew from Asaba to Lagos after 44 Clothing CEO Evelyn Onyema was reported missing for over 48 hours

Gwamnishu blamed both Evelyn for going silent and her boyfriend Derrick for allegedly leaving her stranded on a bridge late at night without her phones

Evelyn broke down on camera as she opened up about the emotional distress that led to her disappearance

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu has broken his silence after 44 Clothing CEO Evelyn Onyema resurfaced safely following a days-long disappearance that had her family and friends in a panic.

Gwamnishu revealed that Evelyn's family and close friends first reached out to him after she had been unreachable for two days, with her last known location placed around Bonicamp in Lagos, where she had been with her boyfriend, Derrick.

Harrison Gwamnishu shares who is to blame as 22 Clothing CEO went back to her family. Photo credit@harrisongwamnishu/@evenlyncute

Source: Instagram

Concerned enough to act immediately, he boarded a flight from Asaba, connecting through Abuja to reach Lagos. During that journey, a video circulated on social media showing a body floating near the area, briefly sending fear through those searching for her. Her family later confirmed the person in the footage was not Evelyn based on what she was wearing that night.

By the time Gwamnishu landed in Lagos, word had come through that Evelyn had been found alive.

44 Clothing CEO: What Evelyn said happened

Facing the camera visibly shaken and tearful, Evelyn gave her account of the events leading to her disappearance. According to her, the night began with a heated argument with Derrick, who accused her of leaking information about him to a blog.

She said she went to his house to prove her innocence and plead with him, but the confrontation escalated. When she asked to be dropped off rather than continue riding with him, she said he refused to let her out of the car.

44 Clothing CEO Evelyn Onyema blamed over her controversial relationship with Derrick. Photo credit@evelyncute

Source: Instagram

The businesswoman recounted that he eventually parked on a bridge, and after a physical altercation, she managed to get out of the car. He then drove off, leaving her stranded barefoot, without her phone or handbag, late at night in an unfamiliar part of Lagos.

A woman approached her on the bridge and, sensing something was wrong, pulled her away from where she was sitting. Evelyn admitted she had been in a very dark place mentally that night and had briefly considered jumping. She trekked for hours in the rain before a stranger gave her a lift, and she eventually sought refuge at a hotel where she was known as a brand ambassador.

"I just wanted to shut the voices in my head down. I just wanted calmness," she said, her voice breaking."

Gwamnishu, while relieved she was safe, made clear he held both parties accountable. In his caption, he wrote:

"I blamed her for disappearing for days without contacting her family members, leaving them worried and panicked. I also blamed her boyfriend, Derrick, for allegedly leaving Evelyn alone on the bridge late at night and driving off without her phones."

Here is the Instagram video made by the activist about the businesswoman:

How fans reacted to Evelyn's story

@officialmegatestimony wrote:

"Did I just hear she stayed with boyfriend I swear she no go make heaven"

@ellashoodandaccessorieshome commented:

"Everybody is stone heart online, it's well ooo."

@xxssive asked:

"So everything sup base on LOVE matter?"

@its_tegadominic said:

"I hope yall know hrtbrk can keel…. It's really hard…"

@diamondcelebrities wrote to Evelyn:

"My dear all will be fine. With time you will heal and move on. Better things are yet to come and trust me, you have a great future "

@stanleyontop_blog reacted:

"carry Evelyn come back Asaba as you dey come oooo.... Cox like this I dey vex for her"

44 Clothing CEO: Alleged voice note trends

Legit.ng reported that an alleged voice note linked to 44 Clothing boss Onyema Evelyn surfaced online after Derrick’s sister shared the recording amid the ongoing controversy surrounding their relationship.

In the audio, a woman can reportedly be heard pleading desperately with Derrick over a breakup while mentioning thoughts of self-harm.

However, the authenticity of the recording and the identity of the woman heard in it have not been independently verified. The voice note went viral, triggering widespread reactions from Nigerians on social media, with many weighing in on the alleged relationship crisis and the circumstances surrounding the recording.

Source: Legit.ng