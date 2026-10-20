Fuji music star King Saheed Osupa paid tribute to Waka queen Salawa Abeni at her 50th anniversary celebration in Lagos

The grand event took place on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island

Osupa bowed before Salawa Abeni and showered her with money in a moment that moved music lovers across Nigeria

A moment between two Nigerian music legends has captured the hearts of fans across the country, with Fuji star King Saheed Osupa bowing before Waka queen Salawa Abeni and spraying her with money at her milestone anniversary celebration.

The heartwarming scene unfolded on Sunday, 18 October 2026, at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, where a grand event was held to honour Salawa Abeni's extraordinary five decades in the Nigerian music industry.

Fans react as King Saheed Osupa greets music legend Salawa Abeni at her event. Credit: @salawaadbeni, @kingsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

King Saheed Osupa honours a music icon

Osupa's gesture stood out at the festive gathering, where attendees celebrated in typical Nigerian fashion, showering the celebrant with gifts and money.

Rather than simply joining the crowd, the Fuji heavyweight chose to bow before Abeni, a visible act of deference that spoke volumes about the respect she commands among her peers.

The moment resonated widely because it captured something rare in the entertainment world: a highly successful artiste publicly acknowledging the greatness of someone who came before him.

King Saheed Osupa’s meeting with Salawa Abeni has fans discussing one key moment. Credit: @salawaabeni

Source: Instagram

Salawa Abeni's 50-year legacy

Salawa Abeni is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most enduring female music legends. Known as the Queen of Waka Music, she first rose to national prominence in 1976 with her debut album Late General Murtala Ramat Mohammed, announcing herself as a trailblazer in a genre dominated by men.

Over the following five decades, she built a career defined by powerful vocals, a distinctive sound, and an unwavering commitment to preserving traditional Nigerian music.

Her consistency across changing musical landscapes has cemented her status as a cultural institution.

The anniversary celebration brought together well-wishers, press photographers, and fellow entertainers, all gathered to mark a journey that has inspired generations of musicians and fans alike.

Watch the moment Osupa honours Salawa Abeni at her 50th anniversary celebration here:

MC Oluomo turns up at Queen Salawa Abeni's golden jubilee

Legit.ng earlier reported that NURTW leader MC Oluomo gifted Queen Salawa Abeni a car during her golden jubilee celebration in Lagos.

The surprise gift came after MC Oluomo whispered something into the music legend's ear mid-performance at the Oriental Hotel.

Salawa Abeni made his private gesture public, announcing the car gift to her supporters, who erupted in applause for Oluomo.

Source: Legit.ng