Tobi Makinde refused to pick between mentors Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham during a rapid-fire interview, sparking reactions online

The Nollywood actor and director fielded a series of 'this or that' questions, revealing he would choose 100 million views over 100 million naira

The clip surfaced weeks after rumours of a rift between Makinde and Akindele circulated following the filmmaker's absence at his wedding

Nollywood actor and director Tobi Makinde sent the internet into a spin after refusing to answer one particular question during a lighthearted rapid-fire interview that went viral on 21 October 2026.

In the clip, which was posted on Instagram by Starsloverblogg, an interviewer asked Makinde whether he preferred Funke Akindele or Toyin Abraham.

Tobi Makinde’s unexpected response to the Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham debate sparks buzz. Credit: @toyinabraham, @tobimakinde, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

His response was immediate; he burst out laughing and flatly refused to entertain the question, saying: "I can't answer that question."

The moment quickly became the talking point of the interview, circulating widely across social media.

Makinde's other answers turned heads too

Beyond the question he refused to touch, Makinde was refreshingly candid in the rest of the session.

When asked whether he would rather go a year without social media or a year without acting, he chose to drop social media without much hesitation, explaining:

"I can do without social media. Actually, I'm not really a social media person."

On the subject of dating, he said he would prefer a private partner over a famous one, pointing to his own experience:

"I'm already famous, right? The attention is already too much."

Perhaps the most surprising answer of the session came when Makinde was pushed to choose between 100 million naira and 100 million views. After a brief pause, he went with the views, though he made it clear he needed a moment to think it through.

Akindele and Makinde's Mentor-Mentee Bond

The Akindele-versus-Toyin Abraham question landed with extra weight given the recent speculation surrounding Makinde's relationship with Funke Akindele.

Makinde first rose to prominence playing Timini, Jenifa's personal assistant, in Akindele's hit series Jenifa's Diary, having transitioned from working behind the scenes as a crew member to becoming both an on-screen talent and a director.

Tobi Makinde gets fans talking with his answer to the Funke Akindele or Toyin Abraham question. Credit: @tobimakinde

Source: Instagram

He went on to serve in production and directorial roles on major box office productions, including Battle on Buka Street and A Tribe Called Judah, two of Akindele's commercially successful projects.

Rumours of a falling out emerged after Akindele was notably absent from Makinde's wedding.

However, Makinde addressed the speculation directly in interviews, stating there was no bad blood between them and that Akindele had been occupied with promoting a film at the time. He has consistently credited her as a foundational figure in building his career.

Watch the interview that sparked the debate below.

Tobi Makinde shares how Portable inspired him

In an earlier interview with Legit.ng, Makinde stated that singer Portable had inspired him for his role in A Tribe Called Judah.

He also opened up on how some people perceived him while he was growing his hair for the role and how he responded to those who asked him questions.

Though he played the character of a rascal in the movie, Tobi disclosed that his personality is entirely different from that in real life.

Source: Legit.ng