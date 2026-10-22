Thailand has announced a new visa-on-arrival scheme effective 15 September 2026, updating its entry rules for travellers worldwide

The scheme listed three countries eligible for a 15-day visa on arrival into Thailand

Travellers from the three listed countries will pay a fee of 2,000 THB to access the visa-on-arrival option at the border

Thailand has updated its tourist visa policy, introducing a new visa-on-arrival option for nationals of three countries starting 15 September 2026.

According to official information published by the Thai government, citizens of these countries will be permitted to stay in Thailand for up to 15 days under the arrangement and will be required to pay a fee of 2,000 THB (N78,924.45) at the point of entry.

Thailand mentions the nations that are on its visa-on-arrival list. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What new Thailand visa scheme covers

The countries placed on Thailand's new visa on Arrival (VoA) list are below:

1. Azerbaijan

2. Belarus

3. Serbia

The VoA addition forms one part of a broader visa exemption update Thailand is rolling out from 15 September 2026. The wider policy covers holders of ordinary passports across several categories. Under bilateral agreements, Cambodia and Myanmar nationals receive 14-day visa-free stays, though only through international airports.

The inclusion of Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Serbia in the visa-on-arrival tier by the federal government is notable because it offers citizens of those countries a direct, straightforward route into Thailand without requiring prior visa arrangements at an embassy or consulate.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Thailand announced a list of 59 countries for visa-free entry along with some 30-day rules.

Thailand mentions benefits for long-term resident visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand announced its Long-Term Resident Visa and the nine benefits available to qualifying foreign nationals.

The renewable visa can allow holders to stay for up to 10 years, while highly skilled professionals may pay a reduced 17% personal income tax rate. Could these perks make Thailand a more attractive home for global workers and investors?

Source: Legit.ng