Wilfred Ndidi spoke about Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton ahead of Besiktas's Europa League home clash on Thursday

Besiktas enter the matchday three fixture on the back of consecutive wins against Marseille and Hoffenheim in the competition

Ndidi and Wharton have crossed paths twice in the Premier League, with the Nigerian knowing the Englishman's game well

Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi has offered his verdict on Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton ahead of their Europa League clash.

The Besiktas midfielder identified key traits in the Englishman's game that his team plans to target when the two sides meet on Thursday in Turkey.

Wilfred Ndidi and Adam Wharton during an encounter in the Premier League. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Ndidi eyes Wharton battle

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the matchday three fixture, the Besiktas midfielder singled out Wharton as a player the Turkish side intend to target with the right defensive approach.

“For Thursday we don't know the starting lineup yet. Wharton is a good player, left-footed. With the right intensity on him, I think we can get something out of the game,” Ndidi said via ANS.

The Istanbul club go into the contest having won their opening two Europa League league phase matches, beating Marseille and Hoffenheim in succession, as noted by UEFA.

A third victory would strengthen their position in the competition considerably, and Ndidi's comments suggest Besiktas are already building a specific game plan around neutralising Palace's midfield.

The potential duel between Ndidi and Wharton adds another layer of interest to the tie. Both players operate in similar holding midfield roles, and the task of limiting Wharton's ability to dictate play could fall squarely on the Nigerian skipper's shoulders.

Ndidi is no stranger to facing Wharton. During his time at Leicester City, the two met on two occasions in the Premier League. Leicester came out on top in the first meeting during the 2023-24 season, winning 4-1, while the second encounter in the following campaign ended in a 1-1 draw.

That familiarity may prove useful as Ndidi looks to help Besiktas impose themselves on Crystal Palace in the midfield battle.

Ndidi was close to Besiktas exit

Legit.ng previously reported that Wilfred Ndidi was close to Besiktas' exit in the summer after Saudi Pro League clubs asked about his condition.

The Super Eagles captain had fallen the pecking order, with the club's president confirming that he could be sold if anyone meets their valuation.

Source: Legit.ng