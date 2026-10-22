Bashir Sa'idu, a former Chief of Staff to ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, publicly challenged claims about his former principal's political independence

Sa'idu and other former allies left the ADC after falling out with El-Rufai over the party's governorship candidate selection process

The rift deepened after Ja'afaru Sani, a former commissioner, lost the ADC governorship primary to Isah Ashiru by a wide margin

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - A former Chief of Staff to ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Bashir Sa'idu, has openly disputed the narrative that El-Rufai built the political careers of those who later broke with him.

Sa'idu argued that instead it was they who made Mallam El-Rufai's governorship possible.

Bashir Sa’idu says he and his allies helped El-Rufai win Kaduna’s governorship elections. Photo credit: Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

He pushed back against suggestions that his group owed their political standing to the former governor.

As reported by Premium Times, Sa'idu made the remarks during an interview with Radio France Internationale (RFI)

"El-Rufai is not a politician. When he came to Kaduna in 2014 to contest the governorship, he approached us. We had our political structures, and Suleiman Hunkuyi and I worked tirelessly to ensure his victory in that election," Sa'idu said. "We were the reason he succeeded."

He maintained that the networks he and his associates put in place were central to El-Rufai's victories in both the 2015 and 2019 governorship elections.

ADC governorship ticket deepens rift

The falling-out between El-Rufai and his former allies sharpened after the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship primary in Kaduna State.

Isah Ashiru won the contest with 86,113 votes, while Ja'afaru Sani, a former commissioner for education under El-Rufai, finished second with 29,580 votes.

Sani rejected the result, citing alleged irregularities. His camp, including Sa'idu, believed El-Rufai had backed Ashiru and used his influence to tilt the process against them.

In the RFI interview, Sa'idu argued that Sani deserved the ticket and that the outcome showed El-Rufai was no longer willing to accommodate those who had stood by him.

He also alleged that the former governor had surrounded himself with younger associates, pushing aside those who helped him rise to power.

"We cannot allow his family to appoint a candidate for us," Sa'idu said.

He further claimed that his political group, Kaduna De-Initiatives, played a key role in building the ADC's structures across the state, but left once they grew dissatisfied with how the party was being run.

"We built ADC with our strength, sweat and blood, but unfortunately, a few individuals who later joined the party hijacked it," he said. "We discovered that the party was being teleguided by a family, a situation which we found unacceptable."

Sa'idu and Mr Sani have since returned to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, joining other former El-Rufai allies who walked away from the ADC over similar grievances.

Bashir Sa’idu disputes the claim that El-Rufai built his allies’ political careers.

Source: Original

Former El-Rufai ally, others dump ADC for APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Muhammad Sa'idu, a former Kaduna State Commissioner for Finance, defected from the ADC to the APC alongside thousands of supporters in Zaria.

Sa'idu claimed his group built the ADC's structure from ward to state level before allegedly being forced out by individuals who hijacked the party.

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani welcomed the defectors and announced the APC had raised its 2027 vote target in the state from two million to three million.

Source: Legit.ng