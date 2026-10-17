Waka queen Salawa Abeni opened up about her three marriages during an appearance on the Morayo Brown show

The music legend addressed her well-known relationship with General Kollington, acknowledging him as the father of her children

Salawa admitted that while her marriages did not survive, she chose to channel her pain and experiences into her music career

Nigeria's beloved Waka queen Salawa Abeni got candid about one of the most personal chapters of her life when she sat down with Morayo Brown on her television show, speaking openly about her three marriages and why none of them lasted.

The iconic singer, whose distinctive voice has defined Waka music for decades, did not shy away from the subject. Rather than placing blame, she offered a reflective take on her experiences, saying that some things simply cannot be forced.

Reactions as Salawa Abeni opens up about 3 failed marriages. Photo credit@officialsalawaabeni

Source: Instagram

"In marriage, for my own, destiny can never be changed. I tried to be a wife, but unfortunately it didn't work. So I decided to face my music," Salawa said during the interview.

Salawa Abeni on General Kollington and her children

When the conversation turned to her high-profile relationship with fellow music legend General Kollington, Salawa was straightforward. She acknowledged that while the union did not hold together, the bond through their children remains unchanged.

Salawa Abeni speaks about the father of her children. Photo credit@officialsalawaabeni

Source: Instagram

"I have children, and the children have a father. Everybody knows that General Kollington is their father. So no matter how, your father is still their father. The marriage didn't work but my career worked," she said.

Morayo Brown noted how beloved the pair were in their prime, telling Salawa: "You guys were so hot those days, like we all looked forward to it lasting forever. We just loved that connection."

Salawa Abeni: All three marriages 'scattered'

Salawa did not stop at one or two, confirming that the third marriage also ended in separation. She reflected on the cultural expectations placed on her as a woman, noting that her own mother had only been with one man.

"My mom did not marry two men. But for me I think I tried my best; it just didn't work," she said. She added that she reached a point where she had to stop trying to shelter herself under someone else's name and instead move forward with her life on her own terms.

The conversation then shifted to her music, where Salawa treated Morayo and the audience to a brief acapella performance that visibly moved everyone in the room.

Here is the Instagram video of Salawa Abeni opening up about her marriages and performing on the Morayo Brown show:

Fans react to Salawa Abeni's confession

The clip quickly stirred emotion among fans online. Here are some of the reactions:

@temmyajet said:

"It's all well and good"

@haruna_holuwadamilola1 reacted:

"That is it."

@omotiefeartist wrote:

"I am in tears but God understands, I know a little her, I grew up admiring her Waka music, most especially, her determination to get educated, her starting up as a young girl, and more. Nevertheless, I like how she keeps going."

Salawa Abeni's rise from housemaid to Waka queen

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported on Salawa Abeni's impressive rise to fame.

She was born into a polygamous home in Igbogun, a mangrove village bordering Ogun and Lagos states. Salawa's childhood was rough, and when things took a terrible turn, she was sent off as a housemaid in a neighbouring town.

She had a melodious voice that the people she worked for noticed, and it was perfect for Waka music, an indigenous traditional Yoruba music sung mainly by women.

Source: Legit.ng