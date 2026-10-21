John Lennon and Yoko Ono's relationship was unlike any other in rock history. The couple first met in November 1966 at London's Indica Gallery, married in 1969, and immediately transformed their honeymoon into a global peace protest. Their bond fused avant-garde art, political activism, and an unconditional creative partnership that endured until Lennon's murder on 8 December 1980.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono in a joint portrait. Photo: @JohnLennonFan'sZone on Facebook (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

John and Yoko met on 9 November 1966 at the Indica Gallery in London and married on 20 March 1969 in Gibraltar.

at the Indica Gallery in London and married on in Gibraltar. They staged two landmark Bed-In protests — in Amsterdam and Montreal — during their honeymoon in 1969.

and — during their honeymoon in 1969. Their son, Sean Ono Lennon , was born on 9 October 1975 — John's own 35th birthday.

, was born on — John's own 35th birthday. Yoko Ono was seven years older than John Lennon, born on 18 February 1933 .

than John Lennon, born on . Yoko Ono's net worth is estimated at $700 million, built largely from the Lennon estate and her own artistic career.

Profile summary

Detail John Lennon Yoko Ono Full name John Winston Ono Lennon Yoko Ono Lennon Born 9 October 1940, Liverpool, England 18 February 1933, Tokyo, Japan Died 8 December 1980, New York City — Nationality British Japanese Occupation Musician, songwriter, activist Artist, musician, peace activist Married 20 March 1969 (Gibraltar) 20 March 1969 (Gibraltar) Children Julian Lennon (with Cynthia Powell); Sean Ono Lennon (with Yoko) Kyoko Chan Cox (with Anthony Cox); Sean Ono Lennon Previous marriages Cynthia Powell (1962–1968) Toshi Ichiyanagi (1956–1963); Anthony Cox (1963–1969)

How did John Lennon and Yoko Ono meet?

Yoko Ono first met John Lennon on 9 November 1966, when he visited a preview of her exhibition at the Indica Gallery in London, England. Lennon was drawn to the positive, interactive nature of her work — particularly a ladder leading up to a black canvas with a spyglass on a chain, which revealed the word "yes" written on the ceiling.

They first met in 1966 and corresponded by phone and letter for over a year before becoming romantically involved. A multimedia conceptual artist, Yoko Ono was well respected in the avant-garde art world—in many ways the antithesis of the Beatles' pop-music world.

How much older was Yoko than John?

Yoko Ono was seven years older than John Lennon. Born on 18 February 1933 in Tokyo, Japan, Ono was already an established conceptual artist when she encountered Lennon, who was still a Beatle at 25. The age gap was rarely discussed publicly — what defined them was their shared artistic obsession.

From the studio to the marriage bed

In May 1968, while Lennon's wife was on holiday, he invited Ono to visit. When his wife returned, she found Yoko wearing her bathrobe and drinking tea with Lennon. Lennon later divorced his first wife, Cynthia, with whom he had a son, Julian, born in 1963, and married Ono on 20 March 1969.

Speaking to Uncut, Ono explained how the couple shared their creative work:

Because we were both artists, we showed each other everything. If I scribbled something I'd show it to John. He would scribble something and show it to me. That's how he wrote his songs, too.

The bed-in protests: peace as performance art

A bed-in is a nonviolent protest against wars, initiated by Yoko Ono and her husband John Lennon during a two-week period in Amsterdam and Montreal as an experimental test of new ways to promote peace.

Aware that their 20 March 1969 marriage would draw global media attention, Lennon and Ono decided to turn their honeymoon into a platform for peace activism. From 25 March to 31 March, they occupied the presidential suite at the Amsterdam Hilton. Lennon and Ono invited the world's media to see them in bed, and their slogan was simple: "Hair Peace. Bed Peace."

Instead of the scandal journalists expected, they found Lennon and Ono sitting up in their pyjamas, surrounded by flowers and handwritten peace signs, discussing nonviolence. Lennon told one reporter, as reported by Malay Mail:

Nobody's ever tried the peace thing

The Montreal bed-in and Give Peace a Chance

Following their seven-day bed-in at the Amsterdam Hilton in March 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono held a second, similar event at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, Canada. Montreal wasn't their first choice. They had initially planned to hold it in New York, but Lennon was barred from entering the country following his conviction for drug possession the previous year.

The song Give Peace a Chance was written during Lennon and Ono's Bed-In honeymoon in Montreal. When asked by a reporter what he was trying to achieve by staying in bed, Lennon answered spontaneously:

Just give peace a chance.

Released as a single in July 1969 by the Plastic Ono Band on Apple Records, it became an anthem of the American anti-war movement during the 1970s.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono songs and musical collaboration

John and Yoko's creative output was inseparable from their relationship. Their key collaborative works include:

Give Peace a Chance (1969) — recorded during the Montreal Bed-In; their debut political anthem

(1969) — recorded during the Montreal Bed-In; their debut political anthem Imagine (1971) — Lennon's defining solo album, co-produced with Ono's creative input

— Lennon's defining solo album, co-produced with Ono's creative input Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (1971) — a seasonal peace anthem credited to John & Yoko / Plastic Ono Band

(1971) Double Fantasy (1980) — a duet album released that autumn, marking Lennon's comeback with Yoko Ono

a duet album released that autumn, marking Lennon's comeback with Yoko Ono Milk and Honey (1984) — their sixth and final collaborative album, released in January 1984, three years after Lennon's murder

Lennon and Ono collaborated on many works, including a trilogy of avant-garde albums and several films. Ono profoundly influenced Lennon's songwriting. In 2017, Yoko Ono was officially added as a co-writer on "Imagine," shifting the song's copyright baseline to run for the last surviving author's life plus statutory terms, rather than relying solely on John's 1980 passing.

The separation and reconciliation

When Lennon and Ono separated in the autumn of 1973, he spent a "lost weekend" of more than a year drinking and making highly uneven music in Los Angeles. When Lennon and Ono separated in 1973, May Pang — their personal assistant — and Lennon began a relationship that lasted more than 18 months.

When the couple reunited, they soon conceived a son, Sean, born on Lennon's birthday in 1975. On 9 October 1975 — John's 35th birthday — Yoko gave birth by Caesarean section to their son Sean.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son

Sean Lennon followed his parents into music, becoming a composer, producer, and recording artist while helping preserve their artistic archives. In contrast, John Lennon later stepped back from music and became a reclusive househusband, leaving Ono to handle his business affairs. According to Mental Floss, his last words to Yoko Ono were:

No, let’s go home because I want to see Sean before he goes to sleep.

What were John Lennon's last words to Yoko Ono?

While travelling home from The Record Plant, Lennon spoke to Ono for the last time. According to Mental Floss, Ono recalled their final conversation:

I said, 'Shall we go and have dinner before we go home?'. And John said, 'No, let's go home because I want to see Sean before he goes to sleep.'

She and John Lennon had completed the recording of Walking on Thin Ice on 8 December 1980, hours before Lennon was murdered by Mark David Chapman. Lennon was holding the unmastered tape of the song when he was shot.

Lennon was rushed by ambulance to Roosevelt Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. While building staff or witnesses at the scene exclaimed that he was shot, Lennon himself was largely unresponsive as he collapsed. Instead of a traditional funeral, Yoko asked for "ten minutes of silence around the world."

Did Yoko Ono have a relationship after John Lennon died?

Yoko Ono never remarried after John Lennon's murder. After Lennon's death, Ono dated interior designer Sam Havadtoy, but the two split in 2001. She never remarried and dedicated her life to honouring and preserving his legacy. Sean Lennon has said that his mother "never moved on from that relationship."

Latest news

As of October 2026, tracking for the documentary One to One: John & Yoko remains anchored to its mid-2025 theatrical run, when its worldwide box office gross was recorded at $832,203. The film covers the couple's early-1970s New York period and has drawn renewed attention to their shared political activism.

Yoko Ono, now 93, has largely stayed out of the public eye after health challenges, while her son Sean Ono Lennon continues to manage the estate's day-to-day affairs.

Yoko Ono's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Market Realist, and Yahoo Finance, Yoko Ono's net worth is estimated at around $700 million, with widely cited figures ranging from $600 million to $800 million. Her wealth stems from several sources:

Music royalties — she inherited Lennon's estate, including Beatles and solo catalogues, and continues to earn significant royalties from licensing and streaming

— she inherited Lennon's estate, including Beatles and solo catalogues, and continues to earn significant royalties from licensing and streaming Real estate — Ono continued to live in The Dakota, acquiring additional units to create 6,000 square feet of living space

— Ono continued to live in The Dakota, acquiring additional units to create 6,000 square feet of living space Art exhibitions — globally acclaimed shows have bolstered her independent income

— globally acclaimed shows have bolstered her independent income Estate management — following Lennon's death, Ono became the central steward of his musical and financial legacy, overseeing royalty streams, licensing agreements, archives, artwork, and Beatles-related business interests

FAQs

What happened between Yoko Ono and John Lennon? They met in 1966, began an affair in 1968, married in 1969, and collaborated on music and peace activism until Lennon was shot dead outside their New York apartment on 8 December 1980. How much older was Yoko than John? Yoko Ono was seven years older than John Lennon — born on 18 February 1933, compared to his birth date of 9 October 1940. What were John Lennon's last words to Yoko Ono? On the cab ride home from a studio session, he told her he wanted to go home to say goodnight to Sean before the boy fell asleep. His final words at the scene were reportedly "I'm shot." Did Yoko Ono have a relationship after John Lennon died? She never remarried. She dated interior designer Sam Havadtoy for a period, but the relationship ended in 2001. Her son Sean has said she never truly moved on from John. Who are John Lennon and Yoko Ono's children? Together they had one son, Sean Ono Lennon, born on 9 October 1975. John also had a son, Julian, with his first wife Cynthia Powell. Yoko has a daughter, Kyoko Chan Cox, from her marriage to Anthony Cox. What songs did John Lennon and Yoko Ono make together? Key collaborative works include Give Peace a Chance (1969), Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (1971), Double Fantasy (1980), and the posthumously released Milk and Honey (1984). Ono is also credited as co-writer on Imagine. Why did John Lennon and Yoko Ono stage the bed-ins? They used the global media attention surrounding their 1969 marriage to protest the Vietnam War, choosing non-violent spectacle — staying in bed and speaking to the press — over marching or conventional demonstrations. What is Yoko Ono's net worth? Estimates place her net worth at around $700 million, derived from music royalties, the Lennon estate, real estate holdings, and her own acclaimed art career.

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Source: Legit.ng