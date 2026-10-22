Skit maker Oluwadolarz penned a heartfelt birthday message to his son Oluwanifemi on Thursday, October 22

Oluwadolarz and his baby mama, Ifeluv, came together to mark their son's 6th birthday despite their separation

Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions after spotting details in the birthday photos

Skit maker and content creator Oluwadolarz warmed hearts online after sharing a deeply personal tribute to his son, Oluwanifemi, on his sixth birthday.

The comedian posted the birthday celebration on Instagram on Thursday, October 22, alongside photos with his baby mama, Ifeluv. The reunion caught fans off guard, given the couple's well-known separation, and quickly set the comment section on fire.

Oluwadolarz shares photos of himself and his baby mama Ifeluv. Credit: oluwadolarz/ifeluv

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Oluwadolarz reflected on how fatherhood has reshaped him from the inside out, writing that watching his son grow has "changed me in ways words may never fully explain."

Oluwadolarz's birthday message to son

The skit maker's tribute was candid and emotionally raw, acknowledging his imperfections as a father while doubling down on his commitment to show up for his child.

"You have given my life a deeper meaning and my heart a kind of love I never knew existed. I pray that as you grow, you see in yourself everything beautiful I already see in you. I may not be a perfect father, but loving you, guiding you, and being present in your life will always be intentional. You will never have to earn my love, son. You were born with all of it. Daddy loves you endlessly," he wrote.

Fans react to Oluwadolarz and his baby mama reunion. Credit: oluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

Oluwadolarz's post celebrating his son's birthday is below:

What fans said about Oluwadolarz and baby mama

The birthday post drew a wave of reactions from followers on Instagram, many of whom couldn't help but comment on what they observed in the photos.

@simplii__eenee wrote:

"Na who put mouth for family matter go later turn enemy 😂😂😂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY NIFEMI 😍"

@youngcabraofficial commented:

"That last slide 🌚😏 Happy birthday to the boy born with love ❤️"

@toluwalase_____ shared:

"Thank God say I no chuk mouth from inception! 😂😂😂😂!!! ! I'm done😂"

@farooqui_celine_ noted:

"For both of them to be on this shoot love is still there 😂😍"

@ibironkeoriade observed:

"Social distancing 😂😂😂, I pray for God reunion"

Oluwadolarz begs baby mama publicly

In a previous report by Legit.ng Oluwadolarz trended online after reports of a rift between him and his wife went viral.

Oluwadolarz, in a post on his social media handle, released an apology note penned to his wife, asking for her forgiveness.

He noted in his apology that he had disrespected his wife several times and taken her love for granted.

Source: Legit.ng