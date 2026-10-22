GHOne TV announced the reported death of veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality Seth Kwame Dzokoto on Thursday, October 22, 2026

Dzokoto was widely recognised for his role in TV3's popular sitcom Efiewura and also hosted food show Edziban

Fans flooded social media with tributes, with some noting they had sensed something was wrong weeks before the news broke

Veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality Seth Kwame Dzokoto has reportedly passed away, leaving fans and colleagues across the country in mourning.

GHOne TV, a station within the EIB Network, broke the news on its Facebook page on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Ghanaian actor and broadcaster Seth Kwame Dzokoto attracts tributes following reports of his death. Photo: Kwame Dzokoto

Source: Facebook

The station described Dzokoto as a "Ghanaian actor/media personality" in a news alert confirming his death.

At the time of writing, his family had not released an official statement, and the circumstances surrounding his passing remain undisclosed.

Who was Kwame Dzokoto?

Kwame Dzokoto earned a loyal following largely through his memorable portrayal in TV3's beloved sitcom Efiewura, a role that cemented his place in Ghanaian popular culture

He also fronted Edziban, a TV3 programme celebrating local food joints and Ghanaian cuisine, and more recently featured in the series Osumesi.

His career stretched beyond the screen. He worked in radio and later transitioned into media management, having been raised primarily by his mother in Sekondi.

In 2016, Kwame Dzokoto ventured into politics, contesting the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket.

See GHOne TV's Facebook post announcing Kwame Dzokoto's death below:

Fans react to Kwame Dzokoto's death

News of his reported passing spread quickly on social media, drawing an outpouring of grief.

Several fans noted, with some sadness, that warning signs of his ill health had been visible in recent weeks.

Addae Richard Dck Kofi wrote:

"Few weeks ago people were mocking him about how his body has become not knowing he was battling a severe ailment. Hmmm"

Ahmed Hussein echoed a similar sentiment:

"Just weeks ago I saw one video where this man was invited to one programme.. from what I saw I knew he wasn't well hmm"

Others reflected more broadly on the fragility of life:

Naa Ayeley Okai commented:

"When the servants finishes his, he report to the maker. Rest well"

Stephen Odarlai Lamptey wrote:

"The World is a stage, we are just passing by, let us value life."

Glanzend Kofi added:

"Life is indeed short. Eat everything you have and fear God. Rip my comic actor."

Qweku Lex paid tribute simply:

"Strangers on earth, we are just passing through. Rest easy King."

Seth Kwame Dzokoto, star of Efiewura and Osumesi, receives emotional tributes from fans following reports of his death. Photo: Kwame Dzokoto

Source: Facebook

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer, and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng