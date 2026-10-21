Former Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has reportedly directed his lawyer to begin civil proceedings against publishers he accused of defamation regarding police procurement dealings

A Force Headquarters source gave an account of the helicopter procurement process, including payment delays and a rejected proposal to supply a used aircraft

Serving and retired police officers weighed in on Egbetokun's record as scrutiny of his tenure continued

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has reportedly directed his lawyer to pursue civil legal action against publishers he accused of defamation over reports linked to his time in office and police procurement dealings.

Egbetokun said he had initially chosen to ignore the publications to avoid amplifying what he considered false information, but indicated that his silence had been misread.

"I don't have time for miscreants who thrive only on blackmail. Responding to them will give the falsehoods unnecessary publicity. I know their sponsors and know their motives," he said.

Former Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun directs his lawyer to pursue legal action against publishers over reports on his tenure. Photo credit: @Princemoye1

Source: Twitter

Questions Surrounding Helicopter Procurement

A source at Force Headquarters said the acquisition of a helicopter followed due process, but that delays in payment disrupted the original terms of the contract. The source said the contractor subsequently requested a variation to the agreement, which was sent for approval.

The source also claimed the contractor later offered to deliver a fairly used aircraft with funds already advanced, but that Egbetokun refused, on the grounds that approval had been granted specifically for a brand-new helicopter. The current Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, is said to be working to complete the procurement.

On separate questions concerning feeding and dry-ration payments, sources with knowledge of police funding arrangements explained that the IGP oversees budget allocations across the Force's eight departments, 17 zonal commands, 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory. Routine purchases, including basic supplies, fall under the discretion of individual unit heads and do not require the IGP's direct approval for every transaction.

Officers Defend Egbetokun's Record

A serving senior police officer described the former police chief as someone who did not seek personal gain from his position.

"Egbetokun does not seek gratification from anybody, and you may even get into trouble for trying to offer him gratification," the officer said.

A retired officer who worked directly with Egbetokun echoed that assessment, saying his approach to official processes was consistent throughout his career.

"Egbetokun does not cut corners. He is a man who follows due process to its logical conclusion," the retired officer said.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aniete Iniedu, had not officially responded to the publications at the time of this report.

Source: Legit.ng