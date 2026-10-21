EFCC has reportedly responded by email to a petitioner who lodged a complaint against social media activist VeryDarkMan over his NGO’s finances.

The anti-graft agency warned the petitioner that submitting false or misleading information is a criminal offence that may attract a fine or imprisonment

The petitioner is uncertain whether the complaint will lead to a full forensic audit of VeryDarkMan’s NGO

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly responded to a petition against social media activist VeryDarkMan over the handling of funds belonging to his non-governmental organisation.

In a recent viral video, the petitioner shared an email said to have been sent by the anti-graft agency following the complaint.

The response included a stern warning about the consequences of submitting false or misleading information to the commission, adding a new development to the petition seeking greater transparency over the NGO’s finances.

EFCC warns the petitioner against false information. Photos: @theverydarkman/@efcc/IG.

Source: Instagram

EFCC cautions petitioner over false information

According to the email shared by the petitioner, the EFCC reminded the complainant that providing false information in a petition is a serious offence that may attract legal penalties, including a fine or imprisonment.

The warning appeared to leave the petitioner uncertain about the next steps and whether the commission would immediately proceed with a full forensic audit of VDM’s NGO, MVOI.

Why the petitioner approached the EFCC

The concerned citizen had reportedly visited the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos, demanding a transparent account of donations received and spent by VDM’s NGO.

The petitioner also raised questions about funds reportedly placed in treasury bills and called for the organisation’s financial activities to be examined.

The activist has previously dismissed accusations concerning his organisation’s finances, challenging critics to submit formal complaints to authorities rather than rely on social media posts.

The activist has maintained that his organisation’s financial records are clear.

Watch the X video of the petitioner sharing an update from EFCC on VDM here:

Reactions trail EFCC's response to petition against VDM

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@eonyeokeh stated:

"A step in the right direction. Let's use this one to test @officialEFCC readiness to uphold financial probity and also send the right signal to those who believe they can start up NGOs for personal gains."

@LikitaJohn07 noted:

"Anything for clout, why not do this for the governors or track down what our Presidency is doing with all the funds they are borrowing. Misplaced priority, enjoy the clicks Moron!"

VDM maintains that his organisation’s financial records are clear. Photo: @theverydarkman/IG.

Source: Instagram

Comedian Deeone shares observations about VDM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Big Brother Naija housemate Deeone shared his observations about VDM.

The TikToker had alerted Nigerians that his NGO website was hacked and money stolen from it; though many didn't believe him, he still insisted that it was true.

In a video made by the comedian, he said that people should put the missing funds aside and support VDM because something was wrong.

Source: Legit.ng