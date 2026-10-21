The NCC disclosed that 75 million subscribers received compensation for poor network service delivery across Nigeria

MTN Nigeria began crediting eligible customers on October 4, 2026, for disruptions recorded between February and April, with amounts varying by subscriber

The NCC recorded more than 6,500 network interventions in 2026 and is introducing new measures to improve billing transparency

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that 75 million telecommunications subscribers across Nigeria received compensation for poor network service delivery, as regulators step up pressure on operators to meet quality standards.

NCC Executive Vice Chairman Dr Aminu Maida disclosed on Tuesday, October 20 at the 95th Telecom Consumer Parliament in Lagos.

NCC compensates 75 million subscribers, explains network improvement plans Photo: AF

Source: Getty Images

He said the commission was intensifying efforts to hold operators accountable for service delivery.

Separately, nearly three million subscribers received refunds for failed airtime and data purchases, while operators carried out more than 6,500 network interventions in 2026, covering equipment upgrades, new site deployments and capacity expansion in high-demand areas.

MTN explains airtime credits sent to customers

MTN Nigeria has clarified the airtime credits recently sent to some customers after subscribers questioned the amounts and linked them to complaints about unexplained mobile data depletion.

The company said the credits were part of a quality-of-service compensation programme and were separate from data-related billing disputes.

The operator began crediting eligible customers on Sunday, October 4, 2026, following directives from the NCC and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), which require operators to compensate subscribers affected by prolonged or recurring service disruptions.

The payments cover disruptions recorded between February and April 2026. Screenshots shared online showed amounts ranging from N20 to N1,436, prompting questions about how eligibility and compensation amounts were determined.

MTN said in a statement:

"The SMS notification relates to a Quality of Service compensation programme for service disruptions recorded between February and April 2026."

NCC plans new data notification rules

At the Consumer Parliament, Maida said infrastructure damage remained a significant obstacle to better network performance. He cited fibre-optic cable cuts caused by road construction, alongside the theft of equipment, batteries and fuel from telecommunications sites, Leadership reports.

MTN clarified that its airtime compensation programme addresses poor network quality and is separate from complaints about unexplained data depletion. Photo: MTN

Source: Getty Images

The NCC said it was coordinating with relevant authorities to strengthen infrastructure protection and prevent disruptions caused by damage to telecommunications assets.

Maida said:

"Compensation matters, but it cannot recover a lost business opportunity or an important conversation that could not take place, so our priority remains reducing the failures that make it necessary."

The commission also plans to introduce a usage notification guideline that will give subscribers clearer information about daily data consumption, remaining balances and detailed usage records to help them identify discrepancies and challenge disputed charges.

NCC announces free 100MB daily data

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) launched a scheme offering eligible learners free daily data to access approved educational platforms from October 1, 2026.

Under the arrangement, qualifying users receive up to 100MB of free data daily, exclusively for designated educational websites.

The allowance amounts to approximately 700MB weekly, 3GB monthly and up to 36.5GB annually per learner.

Source: Legit.ng