NURTW leader MC Oluomo gifted Queen Salawa Abeni a car during her golden jubilee celebration in Lagos

The surprise gift came after MC Oluomo whispered something into the music legend's ear mid-performance at the Oriental Hotel

Salawa Abeni made his private gesture public, announcing the car gift to her supporters, who erupted in applause for Oluomo

Queen Salawa Abeni's golden jubilee celebration turned into an unforgettable evening after MC Oluomo presented her with a brand-new car on Sunday, October 18, to honour her remarkable 50 years in the music industry.

The celebration was held in Lagos, where friends, fans and supporters gathered to mark the Waka music icon's milestone anniversary.

MC Oluomo surprised Waka legend Queen Salawa Abeni with a brand-new car. Credit: kingmcoluomo/salawaabeni

Source: Instagram

The defining moment of the evening came when MC Oluomo, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chairman, approached Salawa Abeni during her performance and leaned in to whisper something in her ear. Rather than keep the exchange between them, the singer chose to share what the NURTW leader had told her privately, announcing to everyone present that he was gifting her a car.

The crowd responded with loud cheers and applause, celebrating both Abeni's five decades of musical excellence and Oluomo's generous show of support for one of Nigeria's most enduring entertainers.

Salawa Abeni's 50 years on stage

Salawa Abeni rose to prominence as a pioneering force in Waka music, a genre she helped popularise across Nigeria and beyond. Her five-decade career represents a rare achievement in the Nigerian entertainment industry, cementing her status as a true legend of the stage.

Salawa Abeni turned a private moment with MC Oluomo into a joyful announcement. Credit: kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo's gesture was widely seen as a fitting tribute to an artist whose contributions to Nigerian music have spanned generations.

Watch the moment MC Oluomo whispered to Salawa Abeni below:

Reactions to MC Oluomo's car gift

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Facebook; read them below:

Adewale J Oluwasegun commented:

"That's the reason this guy can never fall....He's a cheerful giver....Olulu Onikanju Ku."

Salami Lateef said:

"MC Oluomo always like to make people happy, the reason why he's always on top. Greater you Sir."

Mojeed Omotayo Taoreed Aditu commented:

"Thank you MC Oluomo, Congratulations Alhaja Queen Salawa Abeni."

Ridwan Igboro Abodunrin reacted:

"Nice one m C. Congratulations."

Salawa Abeni's rise from housemaid to Waka queen

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported on Salawa Abeni's impressive rise to fame.

She was born into a polygamous home in Igbogun, a mangrove village bordering Ogun and Lagos states. Salawa's childhood was rough, and when things took a terrible turn, she was sent off as a housemaid in a neighbouring town.

She had a melodious voice that the people she worked for noticed, and it was perfect for Waka music, an indigenous traditional Yoruba music sung mainly by women.

Source: Legit.ng