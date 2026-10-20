Peter Obi personally responded to what he called a distortion of his earlier message about Nigerians in the diaspora

The NDC presidential candidate said political opponents twisted his words to misrepresent his position on remittances

Nigerians on social media offered divided reactions, with some saying his original message was already clear

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections, has issued a personal statement pushing back against what he described as a deliberate misrepresentation of his earlier remarks about Nigerians living abroad.

Legit.ng reports that Obi argued that financial remittances from abroad shield bad leaders from accountability.

Peter Obi stresses that he never asked Nigerians abroad to abandon their families. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Instagram

Obi said he felt compelled to speak directly despite his media office having already addressed the controversy.

He acknowledged the enormous contributions of Nigerians in the diaspora, noting that their remittances fund school fees, medical bills, rent, and food for millions of families back home.

The former Anambra state governor made this known via his X handle @PeterObi on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

"I deeply appreciate Nigerians in the diaspora who work tirelessly and make enormous sacrifices to support their families back home," he wrote. "Their patriotism and sacrifices deserve our profound respect."

What Obi said he actually meant

The NDC candidate denied that his original comment was a call for Nigerians abroad to withdraw support from their relatives.

Instead, he said his concern was structural: that Nigeria should not remain a country where millions of its citizens depend on relatives overseas simply to survive.

"I am not asking Nigerians abroad to abandon their families. I am advocating for a Nigeria that will no longer abandon its own people," he wrote.

He described his broader goal as building a country capable of providing jobs, affordable healthcare, quality education and economic opportunities to its own citizens, without relying on diaspora income to fill those gaps.

Reactions to Obi's clarification

His statement drew a range of responses on social media.

@TimedFrank, who identified as a concerned citizen, said the original message had been clear to many viewers:

"You counselled that Nigerians abroad should not just stop at sending money home. They should also ENCOURAGE their relatives and others back home to get INVOLVED in the process of changing the country."

@fapo_odunayo offered a more measured response:

"I sincerely respect you and your vision for Nigeria. However, sir, your clarification does not entirely excuse the unfortunate impression your earlier statement created. Compassion and family responsibilities should never become instruments of political pressure."

@michael_ogwo took a more radical position, writing:

"I don't believe even asking families abroad to stop sending money home is wrong. Enough of this exploitation."

@GeorgeUwaifo said he had been suspicious of the original headline from the start:

"No responsible person will ever advise anyone to abandon their relatives at this point where the Tinubu terrible policies have left them struggling. Thanks for the quick clarification. Necessary."

@drmbofficial acknowledged the clarification but raised a broader concern:

"The structural problem remains. Nigeria cannot become a country that no longer needs diaspora remittances for survival when the opposition is this fragmented going into 2027."

Daniel Regha tackles Peter Obi over advice to Nigerians in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Daniel Regha criticised Peter Obi over his reported advice to Nigerians in the UK to reject financial requests from relatives back home.

The social media commentator accused Obi of prioritising his 2027 presidential ambition over Nigerians struggling with economic hardship.

Regha also recalled the 2022/2023 naira redesign controversy while questioning the former Anambra governor’s position.

Source: Legit.ng