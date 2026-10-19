Nigerian prophet Abel T. Boma released a video claiming to reveal serious illnesses allegedly plaguing Nollywood actress Regina Daniels

The prophecy, dated 17th October 2026, claimed the actress was battling cardiovascular disease, clogged arteries, brain fog, and developing cancer cells in her mammary gland

The prophet linked the alleged health crisis to what he described as a spiritual husband and a traditional marriage vow, warning her against seeking medical treatment abroad

Popular Nigerian prophet Abel T. Boma went viral after releasing an early-morning video claiming to deliver a prophecy concerning Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Regina Daniels.

The video, posted on Instagram on 19th October 2026 and reportedly filmed at 2:24 a.m., shows the man speaking directly into the camera against a black curtain backdrop, with on-screen graphics displaying "Prophecy Date 17th October 2026" alongside inset photos of the actress.

Regina Daniels’ alleged health condition becomes the focus of a new prophecy. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

What prophet Abel T. Boma claimed about Regina Daniels

In the clip, the prophet alleged that Regina Daniels is currently suffering from cardiovascular disease, describing blocked or "closed" arteries that he claimed were disrupting blood flow and affecting her brain.

He further stated that she was experiencing brain fog and that a "spiritual force" was pushing her towards destructive thoughts, including what he called "the unthinkable."

Most alarmingly, he claimed her mammary gland was developing cancer cells, which he said were growing at approximately 40% at the time of his broadcast.

He attributed these conditions not to natural causes but to what he described as a "water kingdom" spiritual attack, allegedly triggered by disobedience and the influence of people around her.

The prophet also revisited a previous claim he made about poison, asserting that she had consumed it and that conventional medical treatment, including surgery or travelling abroad, would be ineffective or even fatal.

Prophet offers help for a fee

Towards the end of the video, the prophet declared there was "hope" for the actress but made clear that his assistance would come at a cost, stating plainly that "hope is not free."

Fresh prophecy mentioning Regina Daniels’ health ignites online discussions. Credit: @regina.daniiels

Source: Instagram

He outlined a three-stage process involving an initial phone call, a meeting with the actress and her mother, and a final session with her husband.

He warned that delaying contact would worsen her condition, adding that she would "struggle to breathe" if she ignored his message.

Experts and public health advocates have consistently warned against content of this nature, noting that unverified online prophecies targeting public figures can cause emotional distress and discourage legitimate medical care. Regina Daniels has not publicly responded to the claims.

Watch the prophecy video that sparked the debate:

Emeka Rollas apologises to Regina Daniels, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) President Emeka Rollas apologised to Regina Daniels, her mother Rita Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko over his comments during their marital crisis in 2025.

In an apology letter shared on Instagram on October 8, 2026, Rollas admitted that although he stood by some of his earlier concerns, he handled the situation poorly and regretted how he addressed the families and his colleagues.

He extended his unconditional apology to the Daniels and Nwoko families, the AGN Board of Trustees and several industry colleagues, adding that accepting his apology was entirely their choice.

Source: Legit.ng