A heartwarming video of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and Olori Ronke surfaced online during their daughter's lavish wedding

The royal couple were spotted holding hands and chatting warmly, with Olori Ronke clearing the king's table to lean in and continue their conversation

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with many noting that the Ooni's bond with Olori Ronke appears uniquely special

A tender moment between Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), and his wife Olori Ronke Ogunwusi has set social media buzzing after a video from their daughter's wedding went viral on Instagram on Saturday, 17 October 2026.

The clip captured the monarch seated at the event when Olori Ronke approached him for a quiet chat. The two held hands as they exchanged pleasantries, sharing what appeared to be a genuinely warm and relaxed exchange.\

Reactions trail heartwarming moment between Ooni of Ife and Olori Ronke at daughter’s wedding. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

At one point, Olori Ronke cleared items from the king's table so she could lean against it and continue the conversation, a casual, affectionate gesture that clearly resonated with viewers.

The wedding itself was a grand affair, drawing dignitaries from across different walks of life to celebrate the couple's daughter.

Ooni of Ife trends over his action at Olori Ronke's daughter's wedding. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

Ooni and Olori Ronke's Public Bond

This is not the first time the couple has shown warmth towards each other in public. Weeks before the wedding, the Ooni and Olori Ronke were spotted at the Olojo Festival, where they also displayed noticeable affection in full view of onlookers and cameras.

Here is the Instagram video of the monarch and one of his wives at her daughter's wedding:

Fans react to the viral video

The footage quickly drew hundreds of comments, with many fans expressing admiration for the obvious connection between the royal pair.

@morenikeji_teminikan wrote:

"e be like say na Oba favorite be this woman oooo"

@daoo.collections commented:

"Emi kabiyesi."

@mamabee_mamakokoro reacted:

"Ayoooo Kabiesi, they always have something to say together. "

@dietmarmar said:

"Kabiesi's paddy I love her."

@desiresizzling noted:

"The way he listens to her is"

@sherifatomololakolawole shared:

"Our Kabiyesi is so fine sha. Long live the king."

@adelekantitilayo observed:

"The way kabiyesi play with olori Aderonke is different from others olori"

@esthermadequeen added:

"Y fixing the wedding on his birthday in a polygamy setting ooo"

Ooni of Ife and Olori Mariam at Olojo Festival

Legit.ng reported that a video of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, during the Olojo Festival’s cultural procession surfaced on Instagram, sparking reactions online.

The video, which emerged on Saturday, September 26, 2026, captured one of the monarch’s wives approaching him to exchange greetings and take photographs during the Ojo Okemogun/Aare procession.

However, the Ooni’s seemingly tired demeanour and lack of a smile as his wife approached him caught the attention of social media users. The moment triggered mixed reactions, with several fans sharing their observations about the monarch’s response to his wife. The clip has since generated conversations online, as viewers offered different interpretations of the brief interaction.

Source: Legit.ng