Apostle Johnson Suleman publicly called out clerics who boast of making multiple trips to heaven, sparking fierce reactions online

The firebrand preacher shared his stance in a video posted on Sunday, October 18, 2026, without naming the clerics directly

His comments reignited memories of the earlier controversy between Apostle Arome and Verydarkman over similar claims

Apostle Johnson Suleman has stirred up the Nigerian Christian space after a video of him mocking clerics who claim to have visited heaven went viral on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

In the clip, the outspoken cleric did not call out anyone by name, but his words landed like a thunderclap.

Apostle Johnson Suleman speaks about his colleague who claimed to have gone to heaven several times and came back. Photo credit@apostlejohnsonsulemanofficial

Source: Instagram

He questioned the credibility of preachers who routinely announce trips to the afterlife, asking pointedly: "Which heaven did you go to?"

Suleman mocked what he described as the audacity of those who say things like "the first time I was taken to heaven this year," suggesting such claims have become a recurring and embarrassing trend among Nigerian clergy. He did not hold back, saying: "Hey, these people are bold, the way they lie."

Apostle Johnson addresses claims made by some clerics about going to heaven and coming back. Photo credit@apostlejohnsonsulemanofficial

Source: Instagram

Apostle Johnson Suleman's claims about his power

While dismissing the heaven-visiting narratives of others, Suleman used the moment to speak about his own spiritual experiences, particularly around a 40-day fast he once observed. He claimed that after completing the fast, the spiritual energy radiating from him was so intense that even those closest to him could not stand in his presence.

According to him, his sister collapsed trying to hug him, the gatekeeper who opened the door for him fell to the ground, and his driver could not move the car after he got in.

He also claimed that when he walked into a prayer gathering without an announcement, everyone in the room began shaking uncontrollably.

"I didn't send it. I was just quiet," he said.

Apostle Johnson Suleman: Apostle Arome and Verydarkman drama

Although Suleman named no one, many online observers quickly connected his comments to the widely discussed controversy involving Apostle Arome Osayi and social commentator Verydarkman, who had earlier sparred publicly over similar claims about heavenly visits.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about his colleagues:

The video drew a wave of amused and divided reactions from fans across social media:

@omosiniwa20 commented:

"Battles of the believers, na Angels go settle this fight."

@3x_bunner wrote:

" I like as these pastors dey counter each other"

@veeystitches\_fashion said:

"Real recognises rea lGod go help una"

Apostle Suleman defends Pastor Adeboye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Johnson Suleman defended Pastor Enoch Adeboye over his participation in a nationwide prayer walk during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

The popular cleric clarified that the 84-year-old RCCG leader was only obeying a religious directive issued by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria rather than staging a political protest.

Apostle Suleman added that the current administration remains the worst he has ever witnessed, lamenting that Nigerians are now worried about their lives instead of just food.

Source: Legit.ng