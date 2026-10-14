An Abuja High Court fined rapper Odumodublvck N125,000 after his new defence counsel sought more time to prepare in an assault and battery case

The claimant, Kraziecent, alleged Odumodublvck assaulted him at a public event in December 2024 and damaged his iPhone 15 Pro Max

The case was adjourned to October 27 and 29 for cross-examination, with the claimant seeking up to N2 billion in damages

An Abuja High Court has slapped a N125,000 cost on Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, widely known as Odumodublvck, after his legal team sought a postponement in an ongoing assault and battery case against him.

Justice J.O.E. Adeyemi-Ajayi handed down the fine on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, before adjourning proceedings to October 27 and 29 for cross-examination and defence.

Odumodublvck faces a new court order in his assault case after his lawyer asks an Abuja High Court for more time to prepare for cross-examination and defence. Photo: odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

The suit was filed by Ogbogiri Okey Levi, a fellow artiste known by his stage name Kraziecent, who alleged that Odumodublvck physically attacked him at a public event in December 2024, broke his iPhone 15 Pro Max, and caused him significant emotional distress.

Odumodublvck's case: Defence counsel plea draws sharp response

When the case resumed, counsel for the claimant, Mr Uchenna Ojembe, confirmed his witness was present and ready to proceed, as reported by Vanguard.

The defence counsel, Mr Ikenna Magnus, however, told the court he had recently taken over the matter and needed additional time to adequately prepare.

Mr Uchenna Ojembe pushed back firmly, describing the move as a calculated effort to drag out proceedings.

"This is the usual delay tactic to obstruct and stall proceedings. We will not be applying to keep them out, but we will be applying for N5 million cost," Ojembe said.

Despite a second appeal from Magnus for leniency, Justice Adeyemi-Ajayi ruled against the delay and imposed the N125,000 cost directly against the rapper.

What Kraziecent is demanding from rapper Odumodublvck

Kraziecent's suit covers a range of remedies, including reimbursement of medical expenses, a formal public apology to be posted on Odumodublvck's social media pages, including Instagram and X, and in two national newspapers, or alternatively, N2 billion in damages.

The case will next be heard on October 27 and 29, 2026.

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck faces a court ruling in his assault and battery case after his lawyer seeks an adjournment during the latest hearing in Abuja. Photo: odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

Gehgeh weighs in on rappers Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that controversial content creator Gehgeh weighed in on the ongoing feud between Nigerian rappers Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez, advising the former to channel his energy into joining the Nigerian Army instead of engaging in relationship drama.

The dispute between the two musicians reportedly centres on a woman Odumodublvck is currently dating and has spilt onto social media platforms, including Instagram and X, where both rappers have exchanged words and made provocative remarks about each other.

Gehgeh reacted after Odumodublvck declared that he was willing to die for his woman, urging the rapper to redirect his passion towards serving Nigeria rather than risking his life over a romantic relationship, while also warning him not to allow the controversy to distract him from his talent and career.

Source: Legit.ng