Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh was filmed addressing members of her ministry by name during a sermon

The footage, shot at her Abuja-based interdenominational church, quickly circulated online and sparked widespread reactions

During the session, Dikeh delivered a charged message on forgiveness that appeared to move those in attendance

Nollywood actress turned evangelist Tonto Dikeh has set tongues wagging after a video from one of her church services began circulating online, showing her calling out members of her congregation by name during what appeared to be a prophetic session.

The footage was recorded at her Abuja-based interdenominational Christian ministry, New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle (NWPT), during a recent sermon.

Tonto Dikeh trends after video shows her giving prophecies and mentioning names in church. Credit: @tontlolet

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Dikeh is seen on stage holding a microphone as she addresses the audience, naming individuals and delivering what she described as personal prayers and prophecies.

At one point during the session, Dikeh referenced names including "Owolabi" and "Happiness," weaving them into a broader spiritual message as she urged those present to let go of bitterness.

"Why is it hard for you to forgive me?" she asked, before turning her message into a direct appeal to the congregation. "If you want to enjoy what God is taking you to, my sister, you must have to forgive. It might be difficult, it might be painful, but you must forgive."

The video, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, presents a side of the actress that has become increasingly familiar to her followers in recent years.

Dikeh has been vocal about her Christian faith and her role as a minister, regularly sharing content from her ministry's activities.

Tonto Dikeh seen prophesying in church as she calls out members by their names. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The clip captures an atmosphere of intensity, with Dikeh moving confidently across the stage as she spoke, her delivery alternating between personal prayer and direct address.

Her words on forgiveness drew particular attention, touching on themes that many viewers found relatable given everyday struggles with relationships and emotional hurt.

Watch Tonto Dikeh prophesy and call out names during her church service:

Tonto Dikeh supports Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh showed support for Regina Daniels after Olakunle Churchill revealed that he called the actress to pray with her and offer encouragement upon hearing about her health condition.

Churchill shared the message on Regina’s 25th birthday on October 10, 2026, wishing her healing, peace, strength and renewed happiness amid her reported health struggles.

Reacting to his post, Tonto left a warm comment expressing love for Regina, writing, “We love you reg.”

Source: Legit.ng