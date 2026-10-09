A video from Kenya's Senate sitting on October 6 showed nominated Senator Karen Nyamu licking her thumb while using her phone

The clip spread widely online from October 7, drawing sharp criticism from some Kenyans over parliamentary decorum

Others defended Nyamu, pointing out that thumb-suckling in adults is often an unconscious response to stress or anxiety

A video of nominated Kenyan Senator Karen Nyamu succking her thumb inside the Senate chamber has set the internet ablaze, reigniting debates about conduct and decorum among elected officials.

The footage, which went viral from October 7, was recorded during a live Senate sitting on October 6 and aired on PBU TV.

Karen Nyamu leaves viewers curious after an unexpected moment in parliament. Credit: Karen Nyamu

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Nyamu is seen seated in the red Senate chair, scrolling on her phone, before slowly raising her thumb to her mouth and succking on it for a brief moment.

Kenyans React to the Viral Clip

Once the video hit social media, opinions split almost immediately. Critics slammed the Senator, arguing that the behaviour was unbecoming of someone conducting serious national business in one of Kenya's highest legislative chambers.

Some described it as disrespectful and childish.

Supporters, however, pushed back, arguing that thumb-suckling in adults is often an involuntary, self-soothing habit triggered by stress, anxiety, or fatigue rather than a deliberate act of disrespect.

They maintained that the brief gesture did not interrupt the session in any way.

This is not the first time Karen Nyamu is trending

Remarkably, this is not the first occasion Nyamu has found herself in this situation. During another Senate session in October 2024, she was similarly filmed succking her thumb on camera.

At the time, she brushed off the online teasing with a lighthearted response, saying she was "still children."

As of October 8, 2026, Nyamu had not issued a widely reported public statement specifically addressing the latest video.

Karen Nyamu gets tongues wagging after being spotted with her thumb in her mouth. Credit: Karen Nyamu

Source: Instagram

The incident has also reignited a broader conversation in Kenya about phone use in the chamber, with lawmakers regularly facing scrutiny when they appear distracted during active debates.

Thumb-suckling, while strongly associated with early childhood as a comforting and self-regulating behaviour, does occasionally persist into adulthood.

Experts note that the habit is rooted in primitive neural circuits developed before birth, and some adults return to it during moments of boredom, tiredness, or emotional stress.

Watch the video that caught the attention of many:

Senator Ned Nwoko's wife travels with Regina's kids

Legit.ng reported that Ned Nwoko’s wife, Laila Charani, gave fans a glimpse into a family vacation abroad. In a video shared on Monday, September 21, 2026, the businesswoman was seen enjoying a beach horseback-riding adventure with her children and Regina Daniels’ children.

The vacation post, however, sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans focused on the family getaway, others urged Laila not to forget the past treatment she allegedly received, bringing old issues back into the conversation.

Source: Legit.ng