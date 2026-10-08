Kannywood actress Fati Muhammad, who previously supported Atiku Abubakar, has explained why she now questions his political promises

Fati acknowledged that the ADC presidential candidate had helped her in the past but said this should not prevent her from expressing a different political opinion

The actress pointed to Atiku’s position on fuel subsidy and said her long history of following his politics makes her sceptical about his latest promise

Kannywood actress Fati Muhammad has opened up about her changing political stance towards former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Fati, who was previously associated with Atiku’s political activities, said her past support for the ADC presidential candidate does not mean she must accept everything he says today.

Fati Muhammad questions Atiku Abubakar's political promises. Photos: @atiku/@fatimuhammad/FB

Source: Instagram

The actress has previously been identified among Kannywood personalities who campaigned for Atiku, while she also held a position in an Atiku-linked foundation.

In a series of Facebook posts, Fati acknowledged that the former Vice President had helped her at some point in her life.

She, however, argued that gratitude should not be used to silence her or prevent her from questioning his political decisions.

According to Fati, she had also supported Atiku, contributed to his political efforts and stood by him when she believed it was right to do so.

She therefore questioned why changing her political position should automatically make her a traitor.

Why Fati doubts Atiku’s promise

The actress particularly questioned Atiku’s promise to restore petrol subsidy if elected president in 2027.

Fati said her long association with Atiku's politics makes her sceptical of the promise, arguing that Nigerians should examine his previous positions before accepting new campaign pledges.

She also questioned discussions surrounding the possible sale of government assets and petroleum-related policies, insisting that Nigerians deserve explanations about previous positions.

Fati said she does not believe Atiku will restore fuel subsidy, citing her familiarity with his politics as the reason for her scepticism.

She said acknowledging the help she received from Atiku does not mean she has surrendered her right to criticise him.

The actress ended her message with a pointed reminder to the former vice president: “Nigerians have not forgotten.”

Read Fati Muhammad's posts about Atiku Abubakar here:

Reactions trail Fati Muhammad's posts

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Sani Ladan stated:

"You need to know that opinions can change, but respect doesn't. When you were with Alh. Atiku Abubakar, you never called him a liar; until after you changed age you started saying such words. Auntie, keep your head up. No one can stop you from voting your opinion, but betrayal and insults because of politics or worldly things are useless. Just an advice"

@Ismail Ibrahim wrote:

"Masha Allah, when you were collecting money you were not a liar, now that Malam Kahutu has lost your mind because of greed is the reason he became a liar. My prayer to you is that God wake you up together with Bola tomorrow because you wish the people will suffer."

Fati Muhammad says her long history of following Atiku's politics makes her sceptical about his latest promise. Photo: @atiku/IG.

Source: Twitter

Funke Akindele opens up on depression

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actress Funke Akindele revealed that she battled depression at a point in her life.

The movie star, during a recent media episode with Chude Jideonwo on With Chude Live, recounted a controversy she faced in the industry during the death of one of her proteges Adejumoke Aderounmu.

Funke noted that unlike many others, someone in her situation would have locked the door to kill themselves.

Source: Legit.ng