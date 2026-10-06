Uche Jombo has joined football lovers mourning the end of Lionel Messi’s international career, admitting she does not know how to say goodbye

The actress reflected on Messi’s journey from the little boy in Rosario to a global icon, recalling the heartbreaks, triumphs, and unforgettable moments

As Messi prepares for his final appearance for Argentina, Jombo described the farewell as the end of an era

For Uche Jombo, saying goodbye to Lionel Messi is proving harder than expected.

The Nollywood actress and filmmaker took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to the Argentina captain ahead of his final appearance for the national team.

“I honestly don’t know how to say goodbye to you, Leo!” she wrote.

Jombo, however, found some comfort in knowing that Messi will continue playing club football for now.

Uche Jombo joins football lovers mourning the end of Lionel Messi’s international career. Photos: @uchejombo/@lionelmessi/IG.

Source: Instagram

The actress recalled how Messi became part of the lives of football fans who watched him grow, celebrate victories and endure painful defeats.

She praised his determination, recalling the pressure he carried while representing Argentina before eventually lifting the World Cup.

“I will always remember the little moments, the way you carried the weight of a nation,” Jombo said.

For her, Messi’s farewell is not simply about football. It represents the closing of a chapter that shaped an entire generation of fans.

Jombo thanked Messi for teaching fans about resilience and perseverance, describing his journey as one of repeatedly getting back up after setbacks.

She also called Messi “art” and celebrated his transformation from a boy from Rosario into a global legend.

“Thank you for making football feel like art,” she wrote.

Messi is set to make his final appearance for Argentina on Tuesday, October 6, in a farewell friendly against Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Read Uche Jombo's post about Lionel Messi here:

Reactions trail Uche Jombo's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@official_kilgharrah stated:

"I’m literally crying reading this, mama. I love Messi so much that he became a part of my life. I can’t imagine not watching him play for Argentina. I just can’t."

@yungtuns______tr shared:

"Been saying this only a Brainy knows how exceptional and great Leo is when you watch the beautiful football"

Messi is set to make his final appearance for Argentina on Tuesday, October 6. Photo: @lionelmessi/IG.

Source: Getty Images

Jombo shares special moment with Chioma, Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uche Jombo delighted fans with a sweet Instagram video from Davido and Chioma’s lavish wedding in the US.

In the clip, Jombo warmly embraced Chioma Adeleke as they exchanged pleasantries before Davido joined them.

The comment section was filled with heartfelt comments, with some commending Uche Jombo for gaining access to the wedding venue.

Source: Legit.ng