Adekunle Gold has opened up about how he experiences Nigeria’s rising cost of living

The singer disclosed that he often discovers price increases through his staff rather than while shopping for household items himself

His explanation about the rising price of sardines offers a glimpse into how wealth can create a different experience of inflation

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has opened up about his experience with the rising cost of goods and services in Nigeria, admitting that inflation does not directly affect his daily life.

The singer made the disclosure while speaking on the 90s Baby Podcast, where he explained that his lifestyle means he rarely visits supermarkets or personally buys household food items.

Adekunle Gold opens up about how he experiences Nigeria’s rising cost of living. Photos: @adekunlegold/IG.

Source: Instagram

‘I don’t feel the inflation directly’ - Adekunle Gold

According to Adekunle Gold, he usually learns about price increases when his staff members bring the information to his attention.

He used sardines as an example, revealing that he could be unaware of a price hike until someone working for him mentions it.

“I don’t feel the inflation going on in the country directly,” he said.

The singer explained that he would only begin to notice something had changed when his staff informed him that certain products had become more expensive or when household supplies needed to be purchased more frequently.

For many Nigerians, changes in food prices are encountered during regular trips to markets and supermarkets.

Adekunle Gold, however, said he does not personally handle most household shopping, giving him a different experience of the country’s rising living costs.

Watch the X video of Adekunle Gold talking about inflation here:

Reactions trail Adekunle Gold's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@dakaz09 stated:

"Thats why we say the rich have a world far from reality of the common man .... They can hear price of petrol is up which is a national problem but groceries and other stuffs , they dont care . We the masess still let people in this position influence us"

@TedTed0pei shared:

"But he felt inflation in 2012 when he was wishing Jonathan death. Moral lesson ; if you are feeling the current inflation this 2026 but keeping quiet you are very foolish and I pray you find wisdom before you die of foolishness."

Adekunle Gold discloses that he often discovers price increases through his staff rather than while shopping for household items himself. Photo: @adekunlegold/IG.

Source: Instagram

Deja sings for dad on his 37th birthday

Legit.ng also reported that Deja celebrated her father's 37th birthday, especially in January.

The singer marked his day on January 28th, and his wife and daughter made him feel special on that day. Simi shared a lovely video of the little girl singing a birthday song to him.

The video also showed other fun moments the family had together.

Source: Legit.ng