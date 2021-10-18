Big Brother Africa's Tayo Faniran has opened up on a pain he's been carrying about for the past seven years

The reality star accused the Big Brother Africa show organisers of not letting him win the reality show

Faniran stated that he wants justice, adding that the show organisers will pay for what they did to him

2014 Big Brother Africa's Tayo Faniran has called out the show organisers and asked them what happened to him on the grand finale of the programme.

Tayo said he wants an explanation and proof of what happened on that day, adding that he doesn't mind leaving the country if he doesn't get any justice.

Tayo Faniran calls out BBA organisers. Photos: @tayofaniran

Source: Instagram

Tayo Faniran speaks out over losing BBA show

The reality star noted that he has been in pain since the day he was denied his opportunity to win the show.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

"I don’t want my career in the industry threatened, I just want proof and explanation coz for the past 7 years all I hear everyday was that I got robbed, my pain or loss tonight didn’t start today, but they are mentioned because since I’ve been shut up to fight back then."

Tayo also shared what he was told on the night he lost to Tanzania's Idris Sultan who went home with $300k.

"One of them said to me: Tayo we know and understand your pain, and we see you are ready to fight but I tell you this, you will not win, we own everywhere. He continued by mentioning names of some people before me who stood up to them, they made sure people forgot them. I was only 28. they could have allowed me speak up if they had nothing to hide, or at least come out with proofs maybe I would have been free."

Nigerians react

Many empathised with the reality star as they encouraged him in his comment section.

tolumiluch:

"This is so sad. Please never leave the presence of God, There your victory lies."

hennyolamide:

"Amen Trauma is real."

thabile_nkomo:

"It is well Tayo."

onyinyeifu1:

"Speechless."

itseljoe:

"You have always been a warrior stand fit."

kemz_kemzy:

"You are going to be alright Tayo."

decency_global_news:

"Chai, painful stuff! May God be with you and family dear."

iam_nonnyj:

"It is well tayo .....God will def fight for you."

esthergoldkings:

"I remembered crying that day they denied u what was rightfully yours cuz it was really obvious u won d show,but in all things give thanks to d Lord and focus on what is ahead of u."

holayeancah02:

"It’s well."

BBNaija JMK talks about being famous

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the reality star talked about how the BBNaija platform has changed her life.

On the question of how her life has changed following her exit from the house, JMK said that apart from all the love she has been getting, she doesn't feel like anything big has happened to her yet.

According to her, big things involved signing deals or when individual business starts booming, but she is grateful for the BBNaija platform.

JMK's reason for going to the show was to use the platform to do something for herself and make money.

Source: Legit