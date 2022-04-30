Former Big Brother Africa star, Tayo Faniran stirred massive reactions online when he made a comparison of Burna Boy and Jay Z

Tayo feels Nigerians are not celebrating Burna Boy well enough and declared that he is a better afrobeat artist than Jay Z is as a rapper

The reality star also declared that watching Burna Boy's performance in Los Angeles was one of the reasons he relocated to Lagos, Many Nigerians disagree with him

Reality star, Tayo Faniran sparked major talking point when he compared Nigerian singer, Burna Boy with American superstar, Jay Z.

Tayo feels people are scared to celebrate Burna as much as he deserved as he narrated his experience at the singer's Los Angeles concert in 2019.

He revealed that he was screaming during Burna's performance at the hall that he is also a Nigerian but other compatriots are not shouting his name.

Tayo further said the event that happened at the show was one of the reasons he had to relocate to Lagos and promise to share details later.

Tayo Faniran compares Burna Boy with Jay Z. Credit: @burnaboygram @tayofaniran @jayz_offiical

Source: Twitter

According to him:

"Burna Boy is a better afrobeat artist than Jay Z as a rapper! They just are so scared to celebrate him as much as he deserves!"

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react differently to Tayo Faniran's comparison of Burna and Jay Z

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Tayo Faniran's post about Burna Boy and Jay Z, most of them disagreed with him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Teebillz323:

Burna is Great but knock it off bro!"

Issa_dopekelvin_lee:

"Bro take it slow Burna is our guy but not this move u drop."

Shandafitte:

"Bro wetin you smoke? shay na hits or awards or money or fame?"

Gbzee1:

"Comparing two different music genres!!! What's the yardstick of comparison?"

Whatwhowore__:

"Stop the capping. Praise burna but leave jay z out of it."

