Rick Ross is excited to name the people, who are dear to his heart when it comes to music in Africa as he made a video about it

In the post, only Davido made the list among all Nigerian artists, while the rest are from other African countries

Fans were happy about the post as they corrected Rick Ross that Davido was already a legend in Africa

American rapper, William Leonard Roberts II, professionally known as Rick Ross, has shared the named of his favourite artists in Africa.

In a video on his Instagram story, he said that the people he was going to name were icons and great people in the music industry. He explained that he was in South Africa, Cape Town to be precise.

In the clip, he also chose only one singer from Nigeria, all other names were chosen from different African counties.

According to him, Davido was his favourite in Nigeria. He expressed willingness to meet with the music star, who attended cooking class weeks ago.

Rick Ross gushes over Davido

Not done celebrating the Awuke crooner, who recently appreciated a producer and writer, Rick Ross, disclosed that Davido was a future legend.

He added that they should continue to build the music industry, as he called him a king.

Not done, Rick Ross encouraged Davido to continue to build the bridge across the African continent.

List of Rick Ross favourites artists

In the post, Rick Ross called DJ Mekzy, Young Wise, Young Marley, Alpha P and a few others. He called them all superstars and icons, just like what he called Davido.

He also encouraged them to keep up with the good works and continue to promote good musical over the world.

How fans reacted to Rick Ross's video

Reactions have trailed the list shared by Rick Ross about his favourites. Here are some of the comments below:

@mdave.femo:

"Future legends?. And Davido is on the List?. C’mon. He a Legend already. "

@henrycruse:

"He’s just chasing clout."

@koko_of_calabar:

"So him go come online come the call their name, no respect at all,those names are our African superstars, so put some respect by going to their DM @richforever."

@asp_younfd:

"Dude using African artist to promote his deals with branded liquor 🥃 companies."

@ninejmia:

"Chop it mxx."

@icewaTEROFFICIAL:

"This guy na scam anytime him enter him go use us promote him project to go viral after him go back him go unfollow dem."

Rick Ross names his favourite in Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that the international star said he was proud about some people in Nigeria.

He shared his top five favourite African artistes during a question-and-answer session with his fans, and also expressed his love for President Bola Tinubu. Two Nigerian musicians made the list, and it has created a massive stir on social media.

Fans wondered why he loves President Tinubu because of what the country had been going through since he came to power. They called him out for it.

