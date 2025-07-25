IVD has reacted to a post made about him and his children by a woman based in the UK

In his response, he shared a video of the woman during a live stream and the post she made regarding his children

He issued a stern warning to his in-laws and revealed what he was capable of doing to them

Businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, has responded to his former in-laws over a post they made about him, his new lover, and his children.

The car dealer has been at odds with the family of his late wife, Bimbo. He recently granted an interview where he revealed that they had denied him access to his children for several years.

IVD shares more pictures of his children. Photo credit@ivd001

Source: Instagram

During his appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast, IVD alleged that they had even plotted to kill him, as a man had shared the plan with him.

Reacting to the situation, a woman known as Izzy Ogbeide made a post where she shared new pictures of IVD’s children, claiming they don't look sick and poorly-fed. She also criticized IVD’s new lover, stating that she couldn’t take care of his five children along with her own.

In his response, IVD shared a video of Izzy Ogbeide from a live session, where she stated that she wasn't paid for her actions concerning IVD and his late wife’s case. She also bragged about her sources, calling them authentic.

IVD then shared additional pictures of his children, taken when one of their aunts went to visit them.

IVD calls blogger name over her post about his children. Photo credit@ivd001

Source: Instagram

IVD blasts ex-in-laws over post

In his response, IVD sternly warned that his silence shouldn’t be mistaken for stupidity. He clarified that his post was a warning to a 'retired call-girl' living in the UK.

The businessman also criticized the blogger, whom he called Lizzy, for spreading false narratives about him and his children. He accused them of chasing clout and dared them not to use his children’s pictures or videos for such purposes again.

According to IVD, the battle line has been drawn, and he will no longer remain silent.

He accused Lizzy of keeping her own daughter while allegedly mistreating his children. IVD emphasized that he had distanced himself for two years, but now he was ready to confront them.

IVD dared them to show his children in public, without covering their faces, in areas with potential insecurities.

Issuing his ex-in-laws a final warning, IVD stated that the police were watching and warned that nothing must happen to his children."

See the Instagram post here:

Blessing CEO claims IVD owes Davido money

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing CEO made good her threat of releasing evidence of IVD complaining about how the singer had not finished paying for his aide, Isreal DMW’s car.

Taking to her Instagram page, Blessing CEO shared a series of voice notes from IVD, and one of them included the businessman admitting that Davido indeed owed him.

The voice message of IVD speaking on the matter got many Nigerians bashing the music star online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng