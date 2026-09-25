Nigerian singer Mavo has apologised for his past social media comments about Davido and other celebrities

The singer admitted that his criticism had hurt several people and described his earlier judgments as a mistake

Mavo said meeting some of the personalities he once criticised helped him see them differently

Nigerian singer Mavo has publicly apologised after some of his old social media posts, including controversial remarks about Davido, resurfaced online.

The singer’s 2023 posts contained derogatory comments about the Afrobeats star, including a false allegation that Davido attempted to kill his newborn baby.

After the posts resurfaced, Mavo returned to X with an apology, reflecting on his past behaviour and how his views about celebrities have changed.

Mavo apologises for his past social media comments about Davido and other celebrities. Photos: @mavoswago/@davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Mavo Says He Got It Wrong

In his Friday, September 25, post, Mavo explained that he was once heavily involved in entertainment criticism while he was in university.

According to him, he eventually realised that celebrities did not pay much attention to criticism on Twitter, prompting him to stop and concentrate on his music.

Looking back, the singer admitted that his comments had unfortunately hurt several people.

Mavo further explained that meeting some of the celebrities he had previously criticised gave him a different perspective.

He said many of them turned out to be “amazing people”, making him acknowledge that some of his earlier judgments were misplaced.

The singer consequently apologised to those affected by his past comments.

“My criticism sadly unfortunately & unintentionally hurt quite a number of people & I'm honestly sorry,” he wrote.

Mavo also described his previous approach as “misjudgment” before ending his message with a simple appeal: “let love lead.”

Read Mavo's apology here:

Reactions trail Mavo's apology

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@HonitelHQ stated:

"You are not sorry. You are only apologizing because the comment you made about Davido was really terrible and to save face, you had to delete it after being dragged. You called someone mid unprovoked, said a lot of things about other artists but you didn’t care to delete those ones."

@david_synar shared:

"I don like you like this, it's good for people to realise what is at stake and know how to handle and protect it I like the way you wrote your apology, its really good and it seems like i have already forgiven you apart from the fact that you are a fool and your music is not it."

Mavo admits that his criticism had hurt several people and describes his earlier judgments as a mistake. Photo: @mavoswago/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido drops cryptic message amid ongoing feud with Erigga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked fresh reactions after sharing a cryptic message on X amid his ongoing feud with rapper Erigga.

The Afrobeats star’s post came after Erigga criticised musicians from wealthy families, prompting Davido to defend artists who came from family money.

Erigga later called Davido the “Ambassador of Rich Kids” and accused him of bullying people without similar privileges.

Source: Legit.ng