Singer Barry Jhay has opened up on his experience in Ghana after the death of his label boss Kashy Godson

Barry Jhay revealed it was a traumatic experience for him as he was held in detention for a month and two weeks

He added that he was not arrested as a suspect but was kept in detection to protect his life, which stirred reactions from netizens

Nigerian singer Barry Jhay, who made headlines in 2021 after the death of his label boss Kashy Godson has recounted his experience in Ghana detention.

Barry Jhay in an interview revealed he had to stay away from music for some period as the event left him traumatized.

The singer said he was held in detention for a month and two weeks in Ghana, as he stressed that he was not arrested because of he was a suspect but to protect his life.

He said:

“I had to stay away from music, it caused me PTSD. I was not arrested because I was a suspect, they arrested and kept me because they thought some people were going to do something crazy to me.”

Netizens react as Godson recount detention experience in Ghana

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

notinyourimagination:

"Omo he no easy."

cuppytee:

"Omo this shii made me remember when I used 1 week in cell too when i lost my bestfriend ..u no go understand if e never do u before."

princess_mills1:

"E switch to Bella character at the end."

swaggukush77:

"Rest on tunde ."

barbielee002:

"Make them no remind us this again nah‍♀️ Rest in bro Barry keep living for us ."

haokr_edey:

"sorry bro."

made.of.blvck:

"Omo we quick dey forget people ooo...God! Do you know o actually forgot Barry j...life sef get as e be..."

Barry Jhay breaks silence after being cleared of murder allegation

In another report via Legit.ng, Barry Jhay, who was accused of actively being involved in the death of his label boss, Babatunde Michael Abiodun aka Kashy, broke his silence and explained how the events of the past week have really shaken him.

"These past few days have been drastically life-changing for me with resounding frame of reflections. What was meant to be a vacation with my friend/brother turned into a tragic nightmare I almost didn’t wake up from."

Barry Jhay explained that he doesn’t wish his experiences on his worst enemy as he noted that he came to terms with the fact that life is temporary and “we’re not going to be here forever”.

