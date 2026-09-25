The Nigerian Union in South Africa confirmed that Olatunde Olaleye, 40, was killed at a Pretoria bar on September 21

NUSA president-general Smart Nwobi said a South African national allegedly shot Olaleye following a dispute over a drinking glass

NUSA called on the Nigerian Mission in South Africa to engage diplomatic channels to protect Nigerians in the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Pretoria, South Africa - A 40-year-old Nigerian man, Olatunde Olaleye, has been shot dead in Pretoria, South Africa, after a dispute with a customer over a drinking glass at the bar where he worked.

The deceased, a native of Ikere-Ekiti in Ekiti State, was killed on Monday, September 21, while on duty at Spanata Bar and Grills in Mamelodi, Pretoria, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

NUSA demands justice after a Nigerian man was shot dead at Pretoria Bar in South Africa. Photo credit: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

As reported by TheCable, the Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA) confirmed his death in a statement issued on Thursday by its president-general, Smart Nwobi. Olaleye

NUSA Demands Justice for Olaleye

Nwobi said the union was troubled by reports indicating that a South African national shot Olaleye following a disagreement over whether a drinking glass could be taken outside the bar. There are also reports that the alleged shooter later returned to the premises to threaten the bar's management, warning that members of his crew would come back.

Olaleye is survived by his wife and two children. Nwobi said his death has left the family devastated.

"We cannot continue to lose Nigerians under circumstances that leave families devastated, and communities traumatised," Nwobi said. "We call for a thorough, transparent and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Olaleye's death and for the law to take its proper course."

The NUSA president-general urged the Nigerian Mission in South Africa, which includes the consulate-general's office and the high commission in Pretoria, to step up its engagement with South African authorities.

He called on the mission to use all available diplomatic channels to address the situation and ensure greater protection for Nigerians living in the country.

Nwobi extended NUSA's solidarity to Olaleye's wife, his two children, and the broader Nigerian community in South Africa, while praying for the repose of his soul.

Pattern of Nigerian deaths in South Africa

Olaleye's killing is the latest in a series of reported deaths of Nigerians in South Africa, a country with a long and troubled history of violence against foreign nationals.

NUSA reiterated its call for justice and urged authorities to act swiftly to prevent further loss of life.

Nigerian lecturer found dead in South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dr Ayodele Odularu, a Nigerian lecturer at the University of Fort Hare in South Africa, died on August 16, 2026, at age 51.

Her brother, Dr Gbadebo Odularu, confirmed her death to Diaspora Tales after a GoFundMe campaign was launched for the family.

A family member said her death was not from natural causes, and the circumstances surrounding it remained unclear.

Source: Legit.ng